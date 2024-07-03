Hi, good morning.

Neri He was 84 years old when he entered the hospital. He spent his last months there. Happy, friendly, talkative. When he died, with his heart full of gratitude, he left a message for his nurse Eduardo, written on a paper napkin: “This nurse is good, he is patient with people to bathe them.” A little piece of napkin, full of love and gratitude.

Neri had no other way of giving thanks and his gratitude was carried in a few moments to all latitudes of the world. A man unknown during his life, but known by many after his death. Known for the simplicity of his expression, so full of affection. In that miserable piece of paper, despised by many, he gave all of himself, leaving us with an extraordinary lesson: Love and gratitude do not need things to manifest themselves.; all that is needed is a total, simple and unreserved donation from the person.

Good day.