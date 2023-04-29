Archive hunter Frank Jochemsen (40) and his sidekick Jim Immig (32) found each other 17 years ago in their love for Wim Sonneveld. One thing led to another and that’s how they came across television director and record producer Rob Touber. He played an essential role in the careers of artists such as Adële Bloemendaal, Jenny Arean and Gerard Cox. Jochemsen and Immig used the corona period to bring to the surface the long-lost oeuvre of Touber, who caused a furore between 1965 and 1975. The podcast is full of great music. They also visit the living artists with whom Touber has worked. Together they listen to the recordings they have dug up. What a love for the song.

The Rob Touber Sound Music history Frank Jochemsen Episodes of over 1 hour.