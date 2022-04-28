Modenese, a degree in engineering, a passion for the Prancing Horse, a recruitment to the FIA ​​and the prestigious role of head of the team that designed the new Formula E electric cars: “It is the first racing single-seater with a front engine: it is lighter, more performing, more efficient and faster than Gen2, “he says proudly

by our correspondent Mario Salvini – Montecarlo

Since she was a little girl, as soon as she could, she went to see races, in Monza, in Imola. Now if they ask her who she cheers for, she pulls back a bit. Of course you are a Ferrari driver, nothing different would even be imaginable, because you are Italian, because you are from Modena. But in the role you hold today, Alessandra Ciliberti, you would prefer not to expose yourself. She finds it easier to talk about the past, than Michael Schumacher. Nobody can blame her for anything if she says she has been anxious for him. Also because when Schumacher left Ferrari, she was 17, and she was free to do what she wanted. See also MotoGP | Mandalika: grip improved by 80% in the resurfaced sections

from modena to fia – Among the things he wanted, his passions included “Racing and physics”. And so he studied engineering at the University of Modena. She graduated. She ended up working for BMW in Germany. And from there she went to the FIA, the international automobile federation. Where six months ago you took over the project for the new Formula E car. The so-called Gen3. In the sense that the electric category provides an equal frame for all teams. A standard structure that has already had two steps and that for next season, number 9, includes the third. Engineer Ciliberti, leading a team of six people, designed it. And therefore, after for decades for the most iconic cars we have talked about a father and if anything we have appointed godmothers destined to the ancillary role of presenters, we finally have the mother of a car destined to make history in its way. Because the Formula E Gen3 really has innovative features that will be imitated. See also F1 | 2022 calendar: new COVID restrictions worry

what a step forward – “It is the first racing single-seater with a front engine”, Ciliberti begins to explain. Compared to the Gen2 that preceded it and which will go to the track in Montecarlo this weekend, it is about 60 kg lighter, shorter, leaner, has 100 kW more, so as to gain 60 km / h of speed. peak, from 260 to 320. Then it will depend on the circuits which, as we know, are citizens in Formula E. “This car – he continues – is lighter, more performing, more efficient and consequently faster than the Gen2. It represents a step forward in terms of power both in release and in regeneration. It has the engine in front, which allows to increase the efficiency. We expect 40% of the energy used in the race to be energy regenerated under braking. It is an incredible technological breakthrough. The battery works on powers and cycles of use much more difficult and stringent than the current ones, and nevertheless the weight of the battery (they will be produced by Williams, the current ones are McLaren, ed) is reduced by about one hundred kg, and the volume is compressed. This made it possible to shorten the car’s wheelbase, to make it tighter, more agile, more suitable for street circuits ”. See also Lautaro: "Another final! At Inter I feel trust and I repay it." And he takes off a few pebbles ...

exciting career – In short, a small masterpiece. Alessandra Ciliberti assures that in all of her short, and already so exciting, career, not only has no one ever objected to seeing a woman in her role, and God forbid. But she has never even noticed smiles, inappropriate comments or attitudes of sufficiency. No, never, really, ”she said. Seeing what she is capable of doing, imagining the prospects of her abilities, one can be sure.