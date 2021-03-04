The girl fell in love with a guy, changed her appearance and shared the result. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the footage posted on the network, a user with the nickname @ komaroooovaa2000 showed herself before and after the transformation. First, the girl shared her photos of her overweight and dark hair. According to her, at the time of filming, she weighed 107 kilograms. After that, the girl filmed her current appearance after losing weight and with her blond hair dyed.

The heroine explained that her passion for a young man from Instagram, with whom she did not know personally, pushed her to change. A year after the girl saw his page, she decided to meet the guy in person. To date, the couple has been in a relationship for four years.

Related materials

Netizens admired the blogger’s transformation in the comments. “In fact, it’s great when we are inspired by people (events, whatever) to make changes in ourselves”, “You are great, beautiful”, “Wow, wow, just like in the movies”, “This is purposefulness, well done! A beautiful couple ”,“ The result is excellent, ”they wrote.

In January, the appearance of the girl hounded at school, which had changed over the years, brought her fame. 31-year-old Briar May (Briar May) took part in a flash mob, in which girls first show their bad teen photos, and then how they have changed over the years. So, in old photographs, the heroine of the material is captured with short tousled hair of a light shade, with thin eyebrows and uneven teeth. Then a frame appears in the video in which May demonstrates her current appearance: she has grown her hair and eyebrows, dyed her hair brunette and corrected her bite.