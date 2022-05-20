If in 2019 the animated TV series Love, Death & Robots surprised us, it was for its narrative formula and the beauty and originality of the various drawing styles. But also thanks to the value of the single stories told, surreal and fascinating, which, although ranging between various genres, all managed to interest, entertain and intrigue, often thanks to their brevity.

In fact, it ranged from 7 to 20 minutes, but in reality the episodes were all shorter because the credits take several minutes than those declared. Then in 2021 a second season arrived, only 8 episodes compared to 18 of the first, with a more fluctuating quality even if the literary matrices were always respectable names.

A third season is now coming to Netflix, consisting of 9 episodes that we enjoyed more than the second. The validity of the choice of the short story is confirmed, which allows you to multiply the food for thought related to stories that at times would support greater development, at other times they draw strength from their brevity, embracing various genres as before, including science fiction, horror and comedy. , even if the final sensation is a predominance of the dramatic themes. To coordinate the project remain the famous director David Fincher and Tim Miller (Deadpool).



Three nice artificial intelligences who do not understand the stupidity of those who created them.

It starts with Three Robots: Exit Strategies, the wittiest even if pervaded by a sarcastic pessimism. Three cute robots (to whom we owe the joke: “a billionaire is a millionaire who runs around in a sweatshirt, afflicted with social anxiety”) land on our planet to investigate. Humanity became extinct and everyone tried to survive on their own means: the poor survivalists in their primitive enclaves, the tech billionaires on platforms in the midst of the oceans, the politicians in the bowels of the mountains but the very rich, those “scandalously Rich, they fled to Mars. Who will have made it? Author: John Scalzi.

Love, Death + Robots S3 Concept: Tim Miller, David Fincher

Cast (voices): Rosario Dawson, Joe Manganiello, Craig Ferguson

Distribution: Netflix

Genre: animation, science fiction, drama

The Pulsation of the Machine, in “flat” animation that gives us beautiful almost psychedelic visions, is the most metaphysical and sad episode (story by Michael Swanwick and beautiful music by Rob Cairns). The distressing Swarm (a CG with extraordinary alien creatures) raises interesting moral questions (story by Bruce Sterling, Tim Miller directs).

Mason and the Rats is a witty and paradoxical story of reconciliation between different races (written by Neal Asher). Very black and splatter with a cruel ending, Buried in Sale a Volta is made with a CG of impressive realism (work by Sony Pictures Imageworks, based on the story of Alan Baxter).

This is followed by a brief divertissement with The Night of the Dead, which shows the comic aftermath of an improper sexual act in a graveyard with a superfast zombie infestation (shot as fast forward), written by Jeff Fowler and Tim Miller. In Death to the Death Squadron, in traditional animation, the usual super-military platoon imbued with the usual gender rhetoric is faced with a huge robot monster, the result of insane experimentation. The result is sarcastic and splatter (author Justin Coates). In A Bad Voyage, with a CG animation of absolute perfection, David Fincher directs a very black story of Neal Asher, set on a vessel in the middle of the sea, colonized by a monstrous and gigantic creature.

Personally, we were fascinated by the last episode, Jibaro (which means people of the forest but also in general worker of the earth), with an exciting visual rendering. In a fantasy context, a water nymph, covered with gold and precious gems, defeats a battalion of soldiers with her scream, killing all but one who is deaf.

Cruel story, exceptional graphics, photography, beautiful musical commentary by Killawatt. Writes and directs the Spanish Alberto Mielgo, author of the never forgotten episode of the first season of Love, Death & Robots, The Witness, who had collaborated on Spider-Man A New Universe, Oscar winner this year with his short The Windshield Wiper .



The cruel dance of death between a human and a nymph.

Even if in other dimensions, different centuries, different planets, including monsters, demons and robots, the fulcrum is obviously man, creator of his own fate, alterator of the environment, manipulator of relationships, who however and wherever he is agitated, remains chronically unable to do good for oneself and for one’s fellowmen, always destructive, for stupidity, ignorance, greed, inherent wickedness, for its intrinsic essence, inexorably.