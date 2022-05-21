Volume 3 of “Love, Death & Robots” is now available at Netflix and the first reactions of the viewers highlight the story, animation and originality shown in the dialogues of the 9 episodes.

Listed by many as a visual work of art and as one of the best content on Netflix, this new season brings us in the direction of David Fincher, director of “Fight Club” and Tim Miller, director of “dead pool”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Chip ‘n Dale” shows the ‘Ugly Sonic’, a character that fans hated in 2019

Love Death + Robots Vol. 3 premiered on May 20, 2022. Photo: Netflix

What is “Love, Death & Robots” about?

The series is a content directed for adults, since it addresses issues related to drugs and sex explicitly (and in a certain exploratory way) in most of its episodes.

Its nine episodes vary greatly in terms of their duration, since some chapters range from 7 to 21 minutes.

First reactions of “Love, Death & Robots”

A few hours after its premiere in Netflix, dozens of Twitter users have dedicated very positive opinions to the new batch of episodes. They rate the title as a work of art that perfectly combines terror, imagination and the beauty of animation .

Let us remember that “Love, Death & Robots” has won 4 Emmy Awards in 2021.

Scenes from volume 2 of “Love, Death & Robots”. Photo: Netflix

Next, we share the most outstanding opinions that viewers have given to the new installment:

Twitter user comments on “Love, Death & Robots 3”. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user comments on “Love, Death & Robots 3”. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user comments on “Love, Death & Robots 3”. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user comments on “Love, Death & Robots 3”. Photo: Twitter

Twitter user comments on “Love, Death & Robots 3”. Photo: Twitter

Link to watch “Love, Death & Robots 3″

The new installment is available at Netflixso a prior subscription to the platform will be required to watch all 9 episodes.

If you have a monthly subscription, you can see the animation through this link: www.netflix.com