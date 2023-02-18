The finish line is far away, the group behind the elusive Napoli is compact: 5 contenders for a Champions League place in 5 points. Two will be excluded. Day without direct clashes which, strictly speaking, threatens the Milanese, called to cross today the opponents with the most points: Udinese (30) and Monza (29). Milan and Inter will touch each other in time and space. They will play one after the other, about twenty kilometers apart. For Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi the same urgency: to keep their attention high because they glimpse traps hidden in the grass.