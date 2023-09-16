The case

Francesca Forleo

The musical release dates back to Thursday afternoon and, since then, the video shot from the Porto Antico of Genoa has been making the rounds in the chats of Genoese people. Together with the catchphrase that the captain of the cruise ship repeats by sounding the sirens: the theme song of the legendary TV series Love Boat. It is not clear whether this is a marketing gimmick by Carnival or whether the choice was linked to a particular event taking place on the ship, such as an engagement or a wedding: the result, however, is viral.



00:08