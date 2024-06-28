Friday, June 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Love | “Belief in normal infatuation and falling in love has completely disappeared” – Young adults have a different attitude to romantic love now than before

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Love | “Belief in normal infatuation and falling in love has completely disappeared” – Young adults have a different attitude to romantic love now than before
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Many young adults are cynical about dating and finding romantic love. The background is especially bad experiences with various dating apps. Picture: Getty Images

Dating culture has made 20-year-old Vellamo Virtanen lose faith in finding love. Young women in particular are suspicious of romantic love, says Väestöliitto’s leading expert Heli Vaaranen.

It would be nice to get a bouquet of flowers or breakfast in bed, 20 years old Vellamo Virtanen thinks sometimes.

But instead of them, a message may pop up on the phone in which an almost unknown man asks Virta to send a picture of his feet.

In Virtanen’s opinion, the current dating culture is too appearance-oriented and fast-paced. It has made him cynical.

#Love #Belief #normal #infatuation #falling #love #completely #disappeared #Young #adults #attitude #romantic #love

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Maxim Fadeev’s business found to have a multi-thousand-dollar tax debt

Maxim Fadeev's business found to have a multi-thousand-dollar tax debt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]