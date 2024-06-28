Love | “Belief in normal infatuation and falling in love has completely disappeared” – Young adults have a different attitude to romantic love now than before

Many young adults are cynical about dating and finding romantic love. The background is especially bad experiences with various dating apps.

Dating culture has made 20-year-old Vellamo Virtanen lose faith in finding love. Young women in particular are suspicious of romantic love, says Väestöliitto’s leading expert Heli Vaaranen.

It would be nice to get a bouquet of flowers or breakfast in bed, 20 years old Vellamo Virtanen thinks sometimes.

But instead of them, a message may pop up on the phone in which an almost unknown man asks Virta to send a picture of his feet.

In Virtanen’s opinion, the current dating culture is too appearance-oriented and fast-paced. It has made him cynical.