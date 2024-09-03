The interrogation of the companion of Mariagrazia BedinAli Hoxa. The 22-year-old is accused of the traffic crime of the woman and also of the injuries to the 6-month-old baby and his sister, following that terrible road accident.

The young man chose to answer to the questions that the investigating judge asked him and subsequently ordered his arrest, with house arrest. The boy, from routine checks, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred during the night between Friday 30th and Saturday 31st August. Precisely along Via di Santa Anastasia, which is located in the municipality of Fundsin the province of Latina. Inside the car there was the 24 year old, her partner, the boy’s sister and also the 6 month old baby of the couple.

Mariagrazia Bedin was the mother of three children, but on that occasion she was with only her youngest, just 6 months old. According to her partner, they had gone together to a party of family and at the end, they were going back home. They were all on board the Volkswagen Golf led by the 22 year old.

The statements of Mariagrazia Bedin’s partner before the investigating judge

It is not clear why, but the young man suddenly has lost control of his vehicle. Once it went off the road, it overturned several times. When help arrived, there was no longer any hope for his partner nothing to do. From what the local newspaper writes, FrosinoneTodaythe man reportedly told the investigating judge:

We were returning to Pontina after a family party in Fondi. Mariagrazia told me be careful love, I swerved the car, because I saw a shadow on the road, maybe it was an animal. Then I lost control of the car and I don’t remember anything.

As per usual practice, all investigations into the incident are now underway. investigationsat the moment there do not appear to be any other vehicles involved. The couple’s son, despite the severity of the impact, does not appear to be in life-threatening. There will be further updates on this case soon.