I already announced it last week: we are going to make kosho today. Don't be embarrassed if you have never heard of this magical substance, I only discovered it a few years ago, and moreover by chance.

When I walk through an Asian supermarket, I sometimes want to throw a random bag, package or jar into my shopping cart, just out of curiosity. Sometimes, when I get home, such a product turns out to, how can I put it respectfully, not entirely match my taste preferences. From Chinese grass jelly for example, a translucent, slightly bitter black pudding that is sold in a can and seems to be very popular for its cooling properties, spontaneously gave me chills. But sometimes it is also love at first bite. That was the case with a small glass jar containing a somewhat grainy, yellow-green paste: yuzu kosho.

Yuzu is a pale orange citrus fruit with a thick, irregular peel and the shape of a mandarin. Although it is also used in other Asian cuisines, it is perhaps most popular in Japan. For example, yuzu juice is one of the most important seasonings in ponzu, a dipping sauce served with tempura. For yuzu kosho, the peel of the fruit is grated and mixed with finely chopped chili peppers and salt. The resulting paste is then allowed to ferment, creating a tingling, fresh and tart condiment.

Now, fresh yuzu is very difficult to get in the Netherlands, and if you do find it, the fruit is shockingly expensive. This winter I bought a single copy from my extremely well-stocked vegetable jeweler in The Hague (Rutten, for those who want to know) and paid around 5 euros for it. There appeared to be hardly any juice in it, but the peel was bursting with essential oils, so I scraped it off with my finest grater and used it in a kosho consisting of lemon, mandarin, orange and lime peel. Because that's the good news: kosho can also be made from other types of citrus fruit.

What can you do next with kosho? First, you could serve it with raw fish (such as sashimi). It gives the same kind of sharp kick as wasabi. Secondly, you could mix a little kosho, say 2 level teaspoons, with olive oil, say 2 to 3 tablespoons, and brush the skin of a (piece of) fish with it, then grill it in the oven. Thirdly, you can stir some kosho into mayonnaise or crème fraîche and serve this sauce with grilled vegetables. This was how I initially fell in love with kosho: 2 level teaspoons to 125 ml crème fraîche, with strips of pumpkin from the barbecue.

Kosho also works great in a simple lemon dressing: for a jar full, put 100 ml fresh lemon juice, 300 ml olive oil, 1 large clove of garlic, 2 level tsp kosho, 2 tsp honey and 2 tsp dijon mustard in the blender, add salt and pepper and mix into an emulsion. (Or use a hand blender.) The dressing will keep for 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator, and you can also use half and half olive oil and a more neutral oil such as avocado oil or sunflower oil.

Citrus kosho

Citrus kosho

As mentioned, kosho can be made from any type of citrus fruit. The recipe below is not about the quantities, but about the proportions. For example, if you use the zest of 3 oranges and 3 limes, you can calculate how much chili pepper and salt you need to add based on the description below. If you follow my recipe exactly, you will yield just under 150 grams of kosho. 6 organic or at least unsprayed lemons; 6 organic or at least unsprayed mandarins; 1 organic or at least unsprayed orange; 2 organic or at least unsprayed limes; optional: 2 organic or at least unsprayed yuzu; 2 – 4 green chili peppers (for example rawits, serrano, jalapeño, lomboks or a combination of these); fine sea salt (or at least salt without iodine) Immerse the citrus fruit in a container of warm water and scrub the peels thoroughly. Dry the fruits with a clean tea towel and grate off the yellow/orange/green peel on a fine grater (Microplane type). Make sure you do not grate any of the white peel, as it will give a bitter taste to the kosho. Finely chop the chili peppers, seeds and all. Combine the citrus zest and finely chopped chili pepper on a board and chop as finely as possible. Place the finely chopped citrus zest with chili pepper in a small bowl and weigh it. You will need about the same weight or a little more of juice. So squeeze a number of citrus fruits, for example 1 lemon, 1 lime and 1 mandarin. If you use yuzu, be sure to squeeze it – yuzus do not contain a lot of juice, but the juice they contain is very aromatic. Now add enough juice to the citrus zest-chili pepper mixture to make it a little soggy, but definitely not too wet. (You will have to estimate this yourself; the jar above in the photo contained 31 g zest + 31 g chili peppers + 70 ml juice.) Weigh the mixture again. 10 percent of the weight of salt must now be added. (Calculation example: 31 g zest + 31 g chili peppers + 70 ml juice = 130 g, so my kosho needed 13 g salt.) Mix the salt well with the kosho-in-the-making and spoon everything into a clean glass jar. Cover this with a piece of cheesecloth folded in half (or with a single layer of linen or cotton tea towel) and put an elastic band around it. In this way, the contents of the jar are protected from dirt, but air can still enter. Let it ferment for two weeks at room temperature, or preferably slightly cooler than that. (I put the jar in the guest room, where the heating is never on.) After these two weeks, the kosho has fermented, you can simply put a lid on it and it will keep for months in the refrigerator.