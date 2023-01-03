Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The baseball fever that lives in the city after the return of the Cañeros de Los Mochis to the playoffs of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League, transcends sports.

The ninth from Mochitense is on a roll and their fans respond with excellent entrances in the Chevron Park Emilio Ibarra Almada.

The great atmosphere that exists in the stands of the Casa de los Cañeros was taken advantage of by a couple in love who decided to commit themselves in marriage with thousands of witnesses.

It was in the second meeting between Cañeros de Los Mochis and Mayos de Navojoa, held this Monday, when a amateur gave the ring to his partnerto the surprise of the lover, who gladly accepted.

The fans of the emerald team celebrated the event with shouts of support before the harangues of “Pepe” Cañas, the team’s mascot who climbed the stands to witness the moment.