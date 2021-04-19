Love and monsters premiered on Netflix in mid-April 2021. The story shows an apocalyptic love story amid monsters that inhabit the earth.

The film has been well received by audiences and critics have praised the character of Joel (Dylan o’brien) who will overcome his fears to find his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick).

The feature film has generated great interest among subscribers of the streaming giant who wonder if there will be Love and monsters 2, after the first movie has an open ending.

Will love and monsters have a sequel?

As reported Indiewire, its performance at the box office has been positive, even with the mixed premiere in the cinema and streaming services. In its opening weekend, Love and Monsters took No. 1 on Apple TV and FandangoNow, where it grossed $ 255,000 at the box office.

Paramount Pictures and Netflix have yet to confirm a sequel to the feature film. , but according to the good reception from the public, positive reviews from the specialized press and the Oscar nomination in the category of best visual effects, it would not be a surprise that Amor y monsters 2 arrives,

Love and monsters – trailer

Love and monsters – official synopsis

In a post-apocalyptic world Joel dawson (Dylan O’Brien) is a young man who must fight against dangerous monsters, in order to meet with Aimee (Jessica Henwick), her sweetheart from high school.

Along the way, you will have to challenge dangerous mutant animals and meet unexpected friends and also some enemies. This post-apocalyptic sci-fi comedy is directed by Michael Matthews and produced by Shawn Levy, responsible for the popular series Stranger Things.