A.For hundreds of pages, the philosopher Hans Blumenberg crawled through the “cave exits” of intellectual history in 1989, a virtuoso improvisation on Plato’s famous parable, according to which the philosophically not yet liberated person sits in a kind of ancient cinema and considers the shadow play to be the whole truth. For Blumenberg, the cave was also a shelter; the myths and stories were an attempt by the deficient human being to appropriate reality.

But even the great mythologist never came up with a situation: What would happen if a film were shown in this cinema that reduced the allegory of the cave itself to absurdity – people would sit underground in it and cling to their memories because they knew that outside the wild madness had become a reality: a world full of man-eating horror toads – and which nevertheless glorified the ascent to light? In such a feedback loop, wouldn’t every belief in truth finally become a postmodern whine? Yeah, probably.

But Shawn Levy (production), Brian Duffield (book) and Michael Matthews (director), three seasoned romantics, don’t give a damn about postmodernism and have a completely different message, which we don’t, of course, as originally planned, in popcorn-scented communal caves of cozy mass fraud but – thanks to Netflix – quasi-quarantined on the sagging couch: what is the truth of ole humanity, which has already been reduced by 95 percent by gigantic cockroaches (you can replace: viruses), so the message is by no means the love of truth (that was just a weird thinker’s idea), but – Hello, Sappho! – the love itself, the blushing “That was the best summer of my life” – or the sweaty “What are we doing now in the back seat” love. Omnia vincit amor and cockroaches for sure.

“Subterranean Homesick Blues”

It’s not very original, but always touching, especially when it is told with such warm-hearted humor and played with so much charm by the still enviable young Dylan O’Brian. Joel, the sensitive and at first anything but heroic protagonist, tasted the berries of love for one summer, but was surprised by the attack of the mutants in the back seat mentioned (whose existence, by the way, mankind is responsible for, details led too far ). Since then he has lived with some young people in a bunker shared apartment in which Joel is the only single. He is constantly pining for his summer girl, whom he lost in the confusion of evacuation: his own form of “Subterranean Homesick Blues”. Now he has tracked down Aimee (Jessica Henwick, also her first team) via retro funk in another “colony”.

After a seven-year lockdown with the toughest curfew, Joel sets out into the overwhelming world, populated by the crawling cattle of our nightmares, but still sunny to become religious, in which only the fittest “survivors” hunted for canned food. A dragon slayer who goes to Aventiure out of love: this act carries through all times. The special effects department was allowed to let off steam on Joel’s dystopian one hundred and forty-kilometer march, which, in addition to knightly fights with sand eaters, brings him a lot of self-confidence and new friends, including a dog. And the fantastic turmoil of snails, toads, worms and shellfish is certainly one of the main reasons to watch this family film from the myth forge Paramount Pictures. Thanks to Mill Film’s VFX programming skills, the easily digestible mix of “Zombieland”, “The Revenant” and “Der Volltreffer” is currently in the running for the Oscar for the best visual effects. First someone should imitate this crazy crab.

The frame of reference are emotionally successful initiation films from the eighties. When Joel blows up a sperm whale-sized killer maggot at the last second (a young dream!) And then exclaims “I feel like Tom Cruise”, then it smells, yes, of “teen spirit”. And a sky full of glowing flying jellyfish, while good old (almost ancient) Ben E. King sings relentlessly about how lovers hold together, that is an iconic moment of youthful poetic power. And of course it is also an homage, especially since a little later the famous leech scene from Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age thriller “Stand by Me” (1986) is directly quoted.

In the multi-stage finale, the hero, previously blinded by the inner light of longing, then has to face a hard truth (Cupid does not wait), which he and us with a sufficiently bloody staged rival plot around a clichéd navy captain (Dan Ewing) is sweetened. And Joel also advanced to become a New World philosopher, even more successfully than the returnees from Plato’s parable whom the cave inmates massacre as blinded while trying to get them to leave. Here they believe the young warrior that the ascent to light is worthwhile, despite all the dangers, because this is the only way to become authors of their own stories. To paraphrase Blumenberg: “You notice that stepping out of the cave is the vital point of the imagination for gods and humans alike.” In the endless pandemic lockdown, this seems strangely auspicious.

Love and Monsters, from today on Netflix.