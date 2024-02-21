Love, ghosts and some impossible reunions (at least apparently) beyond death merge into 'All of Us Strangers', Andrew Haigh's new film, starring Andrew Scott ('Fleabag') and Paul Mescal ('Normal People').

It is difficult to summarize the dream 'All of Us Strangers' in a single theme and phrase, although, for Scott, it can be simplified into “the different manifestations of love and how to love with courage,” as he told EFE during a round table prior to the film's premiere this Friday, February 23.

Directed by Andrew Haigh, director of some episodes of the series 'The OA' and films such as 'Lean on Pete' or '45 years', 'All of Us Strangers' tells the love story between Adam (Scott) and Harry (Mescal) after meeting in the London building where they both live.

The development of their relationship merges with the reunion of Adam and his parents (Claire Foy and Jaime Bell), who died in an accident 30 years ago, but who, for the character played by Scott, have not aged a single day.

A story of love and ghosts

Inspired for its premise by the ghost novel 'Strangers', by the Japanese Taichi Yamada'All of Us Strangers' moves away from the supernatural of this book to reflect on the essence of love that makes up human relationships.

Universal and concrete at the same time, it allows viewers to reconnect with past ties, which, for Scott, helps “understand our behavioral patterns.”

According to the 'Fleabag' actor, some moments of 'All of Us Strangers' They manage to move “300 people in a room” at the same time, which he considers an “extraordinary” and even “miraculous” fact.

“Being in the movie theater with the audience is tremendously moving, more so than in any other movie I've acted in,” he said.

So, 'All of Us Strangers' offers viewers the opportunity to “analyze themselves,” as expressed by Mescal during the interview, who also hopes the footage will generate an emotional reaction from the audience.

“I love going to the movies and having the movie move me, whether with laughter or tears; it's the best feeling in the world,” he confessed.

The connection of 'All of Us Strangers' with the public

With seven awards at the British Independent Film Awards, among which it received the award for best British independent film and best director and supporting actor – although it was not recognized at the BAFTAs, despite its six nominations – the film lets the protagonists explore a new facet in their film career.

“The script incorporated what seemed to be six genres in one: “It was incredibly moving, with metaphysical and almost horror elements, ghost stories…” Scott said.

For Mescal, the film's scenes and dialogues were “excellent,” the first thing he always looks for “selfishly as an actor,” he said during the round table.

Also the silences of 'All of Us Strangers' They can be considered part of the cast, letting the image and music convey what can be difficult to convey with words.

Faced with everyday life

The relationship between Adam and Harry, who, according to Mescal“contain multitudes” due to their complexity as characters, brings to the fore the vulnerabilities shared by all human beings.

For the 'Normal People' actor, the way in which the protagonists of 'All of Us Strangers' or series like 'Fleabag' access masculinity is “more familiar” than the stereotypical one.

“All that pressure to behave a certain way is exhausting. It's completely unnecessary. We won't be here for long. Be who you are,” Scott added.

