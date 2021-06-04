Amor y fuego will return to television screens after the suspension of the program, due to a new case of coronavirus in the production team. Through social networks it was spread that Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter will air on Friday, June 4 .

As commented Willax Through a statement, they decided to stop the transmissions as a preventive measure and with the intention of safeguarding the well-being of all their workers until the disposal tests were carried out.

“Having carried out our usual COVID-19 security checks, a positive case was detected within the production staff of Amor y fuego. That is why, while safeguarding the health of the entire program team and the company, our collaborators will enter the quarantine process and the space will not be transmitted until they are certain that they are not exposed to any type of contagion risk ”, it was stated in the message to the audience.

However, just one day after the announcement, they confirmed that the show space will be back with new content and reports that they will present. Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter in front of cameras.

In the advance that he published on Instagram you can see new information about the supposed romance between Hugo García and Alexandra Balarezo.

Also, on April 14, Rodrigo González sadly announced the death of a collaborator of Amor y fuego due to the coronavirus.

“Today we started the show in a different way. It is a difficult day for us because, as we told you two weeks ago, three of our colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19. (…) One of them was Don Fidel, who until last night had managed to stabilize him, but at 6:00 am he could not resist and left us ”, he said at the beginning of the broadcast.

