Rodrigo González became the protagonist of the next ‘ampay’ that he will present Love and fire, a program that he hosts with Gigi Miter. In a preview of the space that will be broadcast this Monday, June 21, he can be seen walking with who would be his new partner.

This was suggested in the video that was disseminated through social networks. As they indicated, the images were recorded during the trip that the Willax driver made to Miami.

The presenter is enjoying some days off, as recently indicated in the show space. “Rodrigo is on vacation and will be back soon,” said his driving partner days ago.

Although he is in the United States, this did not prevent Rodrigo González from being captured with a young man.

“Not even Rodri is saved. Paparazi in Miami Captures Our Host Vacationing and Shopping, But He Wasn’t Alone”, Mentions the reporter in the clip posted on Instagram.

The users of the platform did not delay in commenting on the publication, exposing their suspicions about a possible sentimental relationship between the Peruvian and his companion.

However, this is not the only ampay that Amor y fuego has prepared. A report will also be issued on the link between Hugo García and Alexandra Balarezo.

Although the two have previously expressed that they only share a strong friendship, cameras on the show caught them hugging and kissing at a recent late-night celebration. “The mysteries are over. Hugo and Alexandra are pure love and they even wake up together “, is heard in the video.

Love and fire: ampay to Hugo García and Alexandra Balarezo

