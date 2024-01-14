To the surprise of locals and strangers, 'Love and fire' announced that he will return this Monday, January 15, with his first program of 2024. Recently, host Rodrigo González shared through Instagram the preview of the case they are going to present, which generated a wave of various comments. Fans are already giving the first names and speculating which couple it could be. In this note, we tell you all the details.

What will happen in 'Love and Fire'?

As seen on social networks, 'Love and fire' He is going to present the conversation he had with the perpetrators of this incident. “I didn't want to explain, because I'm not a public person,” said the mysterious man, to which the woman responded: “It is a judicial issue. It is unfortunate to discover many things,” he added. “This month we would celebrate 5 years of marriage,” he noted.

'Love and Fire' returns this January 15

The presenter of 'Amor y fuego' expressed – through his official Instagram account – his excitement at meeting viewers again. “Counting the hours until we meet again! This Monday the 15th at 1.50 pm We return to spend the summer entertaining ourselves. We begin a new season and our 15 years together,” she said at the beginning. “How excited, my great family, to tell you again: It's time to start the show! I love them,” she added.

Rodrigo González announces the return of his program to the joy of all his fans. Photo: Instagram/Rodrigo González

