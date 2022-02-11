The model and actor Erick Sabater would have denied the latest comments from the hosts of the Love and Fire program, who pointed out that “Mister Universe” had left the fitness life. the Dominican, who drew attention for his comments on the new appearance of his ex-girlfriend Michelle Soifer, used his social networks to clarify that yes keep your healthy routine

Why would Erick Sabater have reacted like this?

Everything indicates that the comments of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter in the latest edition of Love and fire about the new appearance of Erick Sabater would be wrong. Willax’s presenter reacted after the images of the model were shown since he left Peruvian television.

“So much so that it annoyed (Michelle) Soifer, who said she had put on weight. (…) Look at it now”, said Rodrigo when seeing the images. On the other hand, Gigi Miter commented: “I didn’t recognize him, I said: ‘who is he?’”.

After that, both pointed out that there was nothing wrong with gaining weight. However, they criticized him for commenting harshly on the results of the gastric sleeve performed by his ex-partner.

“He laughed so much, he called himself ‘the perfect body,’” said ‘Peluchín’ and insisted that his audience not suffer for appearances.

These statements were broadcast after “Mister Universe” posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen in the gym. In addition, the model was encouraged to look at the camera and make a gesture of silence.

Erick Sabater on Michelle Soifer after performing the gastric sleeve: “I see her the same”

In an exclusive interview for the newspaper El Popular, Erick Sabater revealed that he did know that Michelle Soifer had undergone the operation, but that he did not notice the difference.

“The truth is that I see it the same, I have seen it on television. The cameras can raise or lower you (in weight). She has always had a thick build,” was the model’s opinion.