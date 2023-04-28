HBO Max receives in its catalog this month “Love and death” (Love and death), a new miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision”) and Jesse Plemons (“Breaking bad”), where sex, marriage, betrayal and crime come together in an extremely cold and dark way. In the style of “Dahmer”, it is a story based on a macabre real case in which Candy Montgomery was the protagonist. When does she premiere, what is she about and where to see her?

What is “Love and death” about?

The official synopsis for “Love and Death” states the following: “Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore had a lot in common: they sang together in the Methodist church choir, their daughters were the best of friends, and their husbands had good jobs at tech companies. . But beneath the placid surface of their seemingly perfect lives, both women simmered with unspoken frustrations and unanswered desires.

“Love and Death”, an original production of HBO Max, is based on the real case of the murder of Betty Gore, who died at the hands of an ax wielded by the housewife Candy Montgomery.

When does “Love and death” premiere?

“Love and death” premieres this April 27, 2023 through television on HBO and streaming via HBO Max. The series is based on the chapter “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” of the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs”, written by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

Trailer for “Love and death”

How many episodes does “Love and death” have?

The series will have no less than seven episodes of approximately 55 minutes. HBO Max released the first three chapters of the fiction on its premiere day and you can already see them if you have an active subscription to the streaming service (which will later be called just Max).

Cast of “Love and death”

Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore

Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery

Lily Rabe as Betty Gore

Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler

Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams

Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder

Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder.

