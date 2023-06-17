Love and death in Venice: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Saturday 17 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, Amore e morte a Venezia is broadcast, a film directed by Johannes Grieser with Julia Stemberger, Alwara Höfels and Christopher Schärf. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lukas, a very good restorer, is found dead in Venice. His wife Anna arrives from Vienna to bring home her husband’s body. With her, there is also Paul, their son, a problem child. In Venice they are welcomed and hosted by Rafael, a colleague of Anna’s since the days of art school, which they attended together. The woman immediately realizes that something is not right in Lukas’ death and she begins to carry out investigations in the first person, helped, indirectly, by her late husband’s cell phone which provides some clues. At the same time, Anna discovers the existence of a certain Federica. Was she Lukas’ lover? Is she somehow involved in his death? Helped by Carlo, a police commissioner of the Italian artistic heritage recovery department, Anna discovers the culprits of her husband’s death and she never wanted to do it.

Love and Death in Venice: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Love and Death in Venice, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors: Julia Stemberger, Alwara Höfels, Christopher Schärf, Filip Wyzinski, Roman Binder, Leonardo Nigro, Katia Fellin, Rudy Ruggiero and Christian Koerner.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Love and Death in Venice on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Saturday 17 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.