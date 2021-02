‘Magic Mirror’, by Pearl Charles.

In his new novel, the wonderful ‘Miss Mars’, Manuel Jabois describes his first love in the following way: “I did not fall in love with her when I saw her, but when I saw her I thought I was in love with before.” And that same feeling is what one has when listening to ‘Unfollow the Rules’, the last and masterful work of Rufus Wainwright, one of the