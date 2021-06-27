The five of the “Strega” meets its readers in the “Romantic night in the most beautiful villages in Italy

Cervo – In the “Romantic night in the most beautiful villages in Italy” the finalists of the most prestigious literary prize in Italy, the Premio Strega, they spoke on the suggestive Corallini churchyard. Now in its eighth edition the “Cervo ti Strega” this year, in addition to boasting the patronage of the Ministry of Culture, coincided precisely with the “Romantic night of the villages”, also organized for 2021 in Cervo by the Proloco Progetto Cervo based of the format proposed by the Most Beautiful Villages of Italy Association of which Cervo is part.

In live streaming, the writers Edith Bruck, Emanuele Trevi, Andrea Bajani and the two writers Giulia Caminito and Donatella di Pietrantonio in attendance, told their novels, the inspirations and the writing work behind the pages of the books in the final of the Premio Strega. Accompanying the evening, underlining a further romantic atmosphere, were some of the songs by Eugenio Ripepi, actor and singer-songwriter from Imperia, flanked by Simone Mazzone on the guitar.

Present at the event were the mayor of Cervo Lina Cha, the creator of the project Francesca Rotta Gentile, Stefano Petrocchi director of the Bellonci Foundation, the Rai presenter Serena Bortone, the teachers and students of the Ruffini Institute and the Liceo Vieusseux in Imperia, the Colombo Institute, the Cassini High School in Sanremo, the Aprosio High School in Ventimiglia and the Issel High School in Finale Ligure who were able to dialogue with the writers.

Starting from 9.00 pm at the Bastione di Mezzodì a romantic terrace was set up with soft music where couples could sit and photograph themselves immortalizing an original moment of love.

