In the run-up to Christmas, when films like “Love Actually” or “Three Nuts for Cinderella” are shown in the evening TV programs, single women have a difficult time. The same jingle bells in the shops make them think that they are poor – without a partner. From a retailer's point of view, there is clearly not enough to sell to high-earning, single women: no visit to the luxurious spa temple with the man of their dreams, no kiss under the mistletoe on a winter trip for two, no dance with Prince Charming at a fancy New Year's Eve ball.

Kerstin Götz is bothered by the fact that she is often pitied as a single mother. “I can be very happy as a working single parent, but people still assume that you are alone and sad.” The 51-year-old has been managing director of the software company Troi since 2017, the name stands for “total return on investment”, the modular and web-based project management software has been on the market since 2001. “I have always enjoyed designing,” she says. However, men sometimes interpret this trait as wild ambition. “I didn’t take a break when my daughter was born eleven years ago, and I wasn’t on parental leave either.” Kerstin Götz was already managing director of an agency at the time. “I had professional responsibility and a lot of joy in the work,” she says. Such professional commitment would be seen as normal for fathers, but women would be seen as bad mothers if they wanted to get back to work quickly after giving birth.