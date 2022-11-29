Seeking to lead the primetime rating, the Hispanic network in the United States Telemundo he relies on Turkish soap operas again, as he did before with “Infiel” and “Hercai: amor y venganza”. On this occasion, he bets on “Love and Betrayal”production starring the Turkish star Akin Akinozü along with a cast that promises to involve the Hispanic public. While residents in USA they will see it with the name of “Kaderimin Oyunu”.

What is “Love and Betrayal” about?

The plot of this telenovela narrates the drama of Asiye, a woman who is abandoned by her husband when her second son, named Ugur, is born. As a result of this event, she goes through a number of incidents in her attempt to be a mother and father to her children. Years later, she discovers that her daughter Nergis is being raped by a neighbor whom she ends up murdering when she tried to defend herself from her.

This action forces the woman and her children to flee and on the way they run into Mahir, a kind-hearted man. Thus, her paths join indefinitely, when Asiye and her children end up living in the house of Mahir and his powerful family, the Demirhan.

“Love and betrayal” PREMIERE on Telemundo. Photo: Instagram capture / Telemundo

In said residence, he finds that the father of his descendants is married and has a son with Helin, the youngest daughter of the Demirham family. Before this, she will find herself at a crossroads and must make the decision to return to the father of her children and be a family again or start a new life with her benefactor.

When does the Turkish soap opera “Love and Betrayal” premiere?

This interesting fiction produced in Turkey will be released by Telemundo this Monday, November 28 at 10:00 p.m. (prime time), and will compete with “La madrastra” .

“Love and betrayal”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 11.00 pm

Spain: 4.00 am on Tuesday, November 29.

History brings together romance, family dramas, disappointment and crucial decisions on the part of the protagonists. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch “Love and Betrayal” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

This Telemundo bet will be available through the network’s mobile application, both on Android and iOS devices. Likewise, It can be viewed on your website.

Actors who are part of “Love and passion”