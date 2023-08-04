A new love for the famous Italian actress may have already come to an end after just a month. The new flame has in fact been paparazzi in Puglia with a mysterious new woman.

The actress in question is Claudia Gerini who for about a month now seemed to have found love again with Richard Sangiuliano, former husband of Nathaly Caldonazzo. Too bad, however, that the portal The Pipol showed Sangiuliano in Monopoli in the company of a famous local restaurateur. The two were quite intimate. How did Gerini react?

At the moment there have been no official statements from the actress but the latest news would suggest that the story between her and the entrepreneur manager has already come to an end.

“In the last period Claudia Gerini, also photographed by various weeklies, seemed to have rediscovered love with the manager and entrepreneur Riccardo Sangiuliano. But just a few days ago he was around the city of Monopoli with a famous local restaurateur in intimate attitudes and in full view of all. History at the end of the line then? And did Claudia know it?” – here is what was written by The Pipol.

Someone commented writing: “It was just a flirt.” There is no certainty since the two are quite private people who hardly release gossip about their private life.

Who is Riccardo Sangiuliano

A very reserved man and not belonging to the entertainment world, Riccardo is an entrepreneur of Neapolitan origins. Little is known, only that he studied corporate finance at Luiss and has a master’s degree in “Value investing” from Columbia University. Until 2016 he worked for a Swiss financial institution, but today he is Head of Asset Management of Assiteca Sim.

Among the great loves of his life is the one with Nathaly Caldonazzo then blossomed into a marriage from which a little girl named Mia was also born who apparently has a fairly difficult relationship with her father. “Mia has a too difficult relationship with her father. […] Raising her wasn’t easy” – said Caldonazzo in the house of the GF.