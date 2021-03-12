The wait comes to an end after almost two years. Netflix will premiere this Friday the 12th the long-awaited Korean drama Love alarm 2. The sequel that stars Song, Kim Y read it will be broadcast exclusively by the streaming platform.

The first season showed Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) in the middle of a romantic doubt between Lee Hye Young (Jung Ga Ram) and Hwang Sun Oh (Song Kang), who jeopardized their friendship for the love of the young woman.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the second part had to be postponed until this March 12. Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut and surely want to know if Jo Jo will finally decide on Lee or Hwang. Here we show you all the previews of the series.

When does Love alarm 2 premiere on Netflix?

The second part of the highly anticipated Korean drama premieres on Netflix this Friday, March 12. The first installment was 19 months ago.

The outbreak of the global health crisis meant that the production of the series was not presented in the estimated time. However, fans always kept up with their respective returns for Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, and Jung Ga Ram.

What time does Love alarm 2 premiere?

According to the official announcement on social networks, Love alarm 2 will be available on the streaming platform starting at 5:00 pm this Friday 12. Due to the time change between the continents, in Peru the premiere will be at 3:00 am

In other parts of the world the schedules are:

Mexico: 2.00 am on Friday, March 12

Colombia: 3.00 am on Friday, March 12

United States: 3.00 am on Friday, March 12

Ecuador: 3.00 am on Friday, March 12

Bolivia: 4:00 am on Friday, March 12

Venezuela: 4:00 am on Friday, March 12

Chile: 5:00 am on Friday, March 12

Argentina: 5:00 am on Friday, March 12

Paraguay: 5.00 am on Friday, March 12

Uruguay: 5:00 am on Friday, March 12

Spain: 9.00 am on Friday, March 12.

To enjoy the international debut, the official Love alarm account on Twitter runs a marathon with live reactions with the hashtag # LoveAlarm2Marathon.

Photo: Twitter / LoveAlarm Official

How to watch the premiere of Love alarm 2?

The series is you can watch only on Netflix Korea; Being an exclusive production, it will be officially broadcast on this on-demand content platform, unlike other K-dramas such as The king: Eternal monarch or Vincenzo, where Netflix has parallel broadcast rights to other Korean channels.

Love alarm season 2: trailer

Do not miss the great premiere of this series that promises many surprises. Here we show you the trailer.

Love alarm second season: characters

The cast of actors for this season of Love alarm are the protagonists of the continuation of the story about Kim Jo Jo, who seeks to discover her true love through technology.

Kim Jo Jo: Kim So-Hyun

Lee Hye-Young: Jung Ga-Ram

Hwang Sun-Oh: Song kang

Park Gool-Mi: Ko Min-si

Lee Yuk-Jo: Kim Si-Eun

Ki Do-hun

Lee Jae-eung

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young.

Stills from Love Alarm show the love triangle from the series. Photo: Netflix

How to watch the first season of Love alarm online sub Spanish?

The first season consists of eight chapters and they are also available in Netflix. In addition, they are already subtitled and dubbed into Spanish.