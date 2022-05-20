A story that is very reminiscent of that of Romeo and Julietthat is an (almost) impossible love that blossomed between the representatives of two opposing factions: this is the starting point from which the various events of Love after world domination, manga written by Hiroshi Noda and illustrated by Takahiro Wakamatsuwhose first volume was released in Italy thanks to J-POP manga last March 30th.

Before going into the analysis of this first tankobon but let’s see the plot in more detail: Fudo Aikawaalso known as Red Gelatois head of the Ice cream 5, a team fighting for world peace. His closest enemy is Desumi Magaharaalso known as The Princess of Deatha fighter who is part of the secret society Gekko, whose primary objective is nothing less than … the conquest of the entire planet! But what can happen when a strong and unpredictable feeling like love arises between two exponents of opposing organizations like theirs? Will Fudo and Desumi be able to keep their relationship under wraps? Will they still be able to complete their missions?

Two young people in love

As can already be seen from the plot, the protagonists of this romantic comedy are two: Fudo Aikawa And Desumi Magahara. Fudo is a sweet and sensitive boy, he is in love with the beautiful Desumi, always attentive to what she likes, he would spend hours observing and admiring her; he is very reflective and spends most of his time meditating or training to fight Desumi, but their clashes then end up becoming simple encounters or even real appointments in which the two exchange nice gifts and keep effusions, all of course. in great secrecy. Desumi is apparently a ruthless girl and when she fights she shows all her strength, but in her private life she turns out to be a high school girl like many others, simple and pretty, who she loves to go out with her friends, post photos on social and cuddle your cat.

So putting aside the need to carry out each one’s mission, in love life Fudo and Desumi are actually two shy and awkward young people who find themselves living their first experience in terms of feelings, without knowing exactly how to behave. ‘with each other, thus giving rise to moments of embarrassment and at the same time of tenderness. The secondary characters appear infrequently in the first volume, in particular we can get acquainted with the Professor Big Gelato, commander of the Gelato 5; from Misaki Jinguji And Haru Arisugawaalso known respectively with the appellation of Yellow Gelato And Pink Ice Creammembers of Gelato 5 and friends of Fudo; The Princess Beast And The Princess of Steelwhich like Desumi belong to Gekko, and finally HellkoDesumi’s cat.

Between romance, fun and fighting

The strong point of this manga undoubtedly lies in his ability to deal with a theme such as love in a romantic and at the same time fun way, managing to entertain the reader, who finds himself in front of characters who, despite being heroes who fight for their ideals, retain in their character that spontaneity and sometimes even that naivety typical of children of their young age, with all the insecurities and the doubts that arise from it. Although sporadically, we can certainly say that this manga also addresses moments of deeper reflection on issues such as, in particular, love and the personal growth of the individual.

On the other hand, unfortunately, a critical point that I feel I have to highlight concerns the part of the story dedicated to the fighting between the two enemy organizations: in many scenes everything takes on a somewhat improbable connotation, a real part of the action that really involves the public, and the concept of war or in any case of opposition between the two main factions is ridiculed, thus deprived of its real importance. The events, in fact, all revolve around the love story between Fudo and Desumi; the rhythm of the story appears rather linear, without particular twists.

Dream illustrations and important reflections

As for the technical aspect, however, no question: apart from some tables with a slightly confusing look, which are however very few, overall we can admire the excellent quality of the illustrations, composed of clean lines and rounded shapes; even the backgrounds are enormously accurate and detailed, showing us breathtaking natural landscapes and refined interior furnishings.

The dialogues appear perfectly balanced with respect to the drawings, they mostly arouse laughter, but sometimes also providing food for thought on the central theme, that is love in its very first phase of birth and development, a feeling so pure and important to be defined from one of the characters themselves as “what allows us to grow more in life”. The first volume contains in its ending an extra mini story entitled “Desumi and Hellko”, in which we can observe the Princess of Death during her normal daily life and, directly from the words of her clumsy cat, we learn that Desumi is a girl like any other. Recently, he always sees her in a good mood, and he immediately understood that Fudo is involved, in fact he notices him from a photo in his mistress’s bedroom and, hoping that he does not make her suffer, he shows us his side affectionate and at the same time likeable. The last page of the volume then gives us a brief preview about what will happen in the second volume, showing us a Desumi in tears … curious to read the rest?

He is Fudo Aikawa, also known as Red Gelato, the head of the Gelato 5, a team fighting for world peace! She is Desumi Magahara, otherwise known as The Princess of Death, a fighter of the secret society Gekko who plots the conquest of the planet! Is it possible that a feeling has been born between the two that goes beyond the impositions of their respective organizations?

The first volume of Love after world domination is well cared for: the glossy dust jacket presents a fascinating Desumi in the foreground, portrayed across the board in her fighter's guise, scary and sexy at the same time.