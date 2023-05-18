And one day he came back. The renowned Argentine singer Fito Páez returns to the Peru and he will do it in a big way by offering a unique concert for the 30 years of his successful album “El amor después del amor”. It will take place on September 30 at Arena 1.

There is no doubt that the aforementioned album is one of the most prominent in all of Argentina, which is why his songs always come out in meetings, parties and other events in various parts of the world.

In this sense, through the online ticket office of join usit was announced that the pre-sale for this great concert will start this May 30 until June 1.

Fito Páez had not given a concert in Peru since 2019. Photo: Joinnus

resounding success

“The love after Love” was the song that put Fito Páez at the top, since, in a short time, it became one of the most listened to hits by all lovers of Argentine rock.

Even, according to the figures, there were more than a million records sold and more than 200 concerts in which phyto He delighted all his followers with his talent. Therefore, as the post on Joinnus’s social networks points out, the concert in Lima will definitely be “a unique night.”

Present on Netflix

On the other hand, in the true style of great artists, the years of the award-winning singer’s career have allowed him to reach the Netflix streaming platform.

It is about the biographical series “Love after love”. In it, passages are revealed unpublished of the life of Fito Páez and it also explains how great his passion for music and rock was since he was a child. It turns out that this was a difficult stage for him, but with perseverance and the support of his loved ones, he was able to get ahead and thus become one of the most recognized artists in the world of Latin American music.