Love | A woman in her sixties joined Tinder and came across how age treats women and men differently

I found my husband in 1980 at a high school senior dance and after almost 30 years of marriage, I went looking for a companion online. This is what a woman in her sixties writes, who tells what the world’s most popular dating app Tinder is like at retirement age. The essay is exceptionally published anonymously.

Vasuri, fuck…

When a picture of a mischievously smiling, boyishly handsome man for his age appears on the screen, I pause for a few seconds and consider whether to swipe right. Outwardly my type, but he could easily get someone much younger, I thought.

Let me go to Vasur: so no further.