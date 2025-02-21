After a long period of disagreements, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzán and the Secretary of State for Sports José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes will sit at the same table at the first official meeting between them. On Monday, … At 1:00 p.m., they have been summoned at the headquarters of the Superior Sports Council (CSD) for this inaugural meeting between two levels that were until there is nothing in constant confrontation.

The animosity of the CSD to Rafael Louzán was a constant since it was sensed that he was the favorite candidate to get such a peliaguda policy, after the exits of the previous presidents wrapped in Polvarda, Villar, Rubiales and Rocha.

Louzán had a seven -year sentence to hold public office for prevarication when he was president of the Pontevedra Diputación for the PP. The Galician politician defeated in that litigation to be acquitted by the Supreme Court in a final judgment on February 6.

The CSD buried his belligerence by initially accepting the sentence, although the statements of Minister Pilar Alegría still remain, who had assured that RFEF elections would have to be convened in case of condemnation of the Supreme. “I think the fans do not deserve this, as a visible face of football in our country,” he said after the sentence.

«Maximum respector towards the decision of the Supreme. The CSD has been prudent in its actions waiting for the pronouncement, “said the CSD after the judicial liberation of the Louzán.

Rafael Louzán had asked for a meeting with the CSD nothing to be proclaimed president of the Federation in December, without having received a response as recognized in both parties. Once the Supreme Court was spoken, the CSD has accepted the new situation and Uribes will meet with Louzán on Monday at the CSD.