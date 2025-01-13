The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rafael Louzán, opened the door for the Spanish Women’s Super Cup to also be played in Saudi Arabia. He did so in a statement to Movistar+in which they explained that they are “working” and “moving forward” to make this happen in the coming years. His statements come the same week in which the embarrassing incidents occurred in which Mallorca fans reported harassment and photos without consent by local fans.

It should be noted that the Men’s Super Cup has already been held in the Arab country since 2020 – with the exception of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along these lines, Louzán expressed that they are also working to renew the agreement to host the tournament there until 2034: “We are very happy with the empathy we have had with the government and the authorities. “It’s time to endorse the work we have done.”

To achieve this, the leader of the federal entity explained that they will sign a “new declaration of intent since there has been no progress since the previous contract.” “I expect important developments in the future,” he added.

Asked about the possible renewal of coach Luis de la Fuente, Rafael Louzán also stated that they are working in this direction: “I mean it. When I explain what has happened during these days it will be understood.”