The Akhethotep funeral chapel, one of the jewels of the Egyptian section of the Louvre Museum, underwent a 4-year restoration to return to its original dimensions in the Parisian museum from July.

The department of Egyptian antiquities of the institution, one of the most important in the world, will also show pieces such as Assiut’s dog, made of limestone, probably from the end of the Ptolemaic era (1st century BC).

Later, a large showcase: the Dictionary of the gods which links the different letters of the alphabet (A as Amun) with statuettes from the collections, as well as explanations about the art and religion of ancient Egypt.

But it is in the following huge room where the jewel of the collection appears in all its splendor: the chapel of the mastaba (tomb) of Akehthotep, the funerary monument of a powerful royal official of the Fifth Dynasty (around 2400 BC) who would have managed to marry a son of his with a daughter of the king.

Thanks to a patronage campaign that managed to collect half a million euros, the chapel was dismantled and each stone block cleaned and restored.

After this patient work, The chapel has gained 70 cm and has thus recovered its original dimensions from when it was extracted from the Saqqa site in 1903.

France bought it because of the increasing dispersion of Egyptian treasures at that time, explains the director of the Egyptology department, Vincent Rondot.

“This heritage was being destroyed at a speed that is now hard to imagine,” he explains.

Thanks to a new lighting and the reinstallation of the chapel, the visitor can now stop and contemplate at the level of his eyes a fascinating landscape of polychrome figures in motion.

It is an incessant transit of men from the field. “In ancient Egypt it was sought that this food production existed eternally, that is why the peasant world is represented in full activity. The scenes of daily life are reproduced down to the smallest detail, which makes us relive the agricultural techniques “of the time, explains the expert.

A video that reproduces the monument in three dimensions allows us to decipher this activity, a wish for eternal prosperity for the great Akhethotep.

yhc

.