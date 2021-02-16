«Louvre Abu Dhabi» will launch its first exhibition for the year 2021 tomorrow, in cooperation with the Center Pompidou

The Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi will open its first exhibition for the year 2021 tomorrow, under the title “Abstraction and the Art of Calligraphy – Towards a Global Language” and will continue until June 12th.

The exhibition invites its visitors to trace the genesis of modern abstraction through signs and symbols, all the way to the inspiration of the artists that go back to the art of Arabic and Asian calligraphy, highlighting the common inspiration between cultures.

The exhibition includes more than 80 artworks on loan from 16 partner institutions and 6 works from the Louvre Abu Dhabi Private Collection, which are works by Paul Klee, Lee Krasner, Andre Mason, Jackson Pollock, Cee Twombly, Wassily Kandinsky, and other 20th century artists who felt the need to create A new global language, drawing inspiration from calligraphy.

The exhibition highlights the works of Arab artists from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, such as Diya Al-Azzawi, Anwar Jalal Shamzah, Ghada Amer, Shiraza Hoshiari and Mona Hatoum, who drew inspiration from the letters and their shapes, to free writing from its purely linguistic form and wear it in a new artistic way .. It includes synthetic artworks by artists. Contemporaries, El Sid and Sankey King, show that artists today are still in search of new visual forms to incorporate into their art in response to current societal changes.

The works on loan are from the collection of the Center Pompidou in Paris, the Louvre Museum in Paris, the National Center for Plastic Arts in Paris, the Jean Matisse Foundation in Paris, the Jacques Bailey Gallery in Paris, the Jean Boucher Jaeger Gallery in Paris, the Municipal Museum of Saint-Germain-Laval and the Grenoble Museum of Art. Beautiful, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation in New York, the Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation in New York, the Michael Werner Gallery, Markesh Wilmersdorf in Trebeben, the Maki Gallery in New York, the Mona Hatoum Studio in London, the Norman Art Production in Paris, and the El Sid Studio in Dubai, as well as Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to enter the halls of the Louvre Abu Dhabi to visit its first world exhibition this year .. Here the museum is returning again to present outstanding art pieces within the framework of an innovative museum in this exhibition, which are exceptional works of art as they are narrated. One of the stories of mutual inspiration between cultures, many of which are presented for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the region as a whole .. Abu Dhabi is the most suitable city for such art exhibitions, and the best evidence that prosperity and growth stems from understanding, cooperation and openness between cultures .. Art and culture derive inspiration from each other. Louvre Abu Dhabi will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming our city into a center of creativity in the region and the world.

His Excellency added: “This exhibition embodies a continuation of the important efforts made by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi over the past year, despite the global challenges posed by the” Covid-19 “pandemic … as we presented new and innovative ambitious cultural initiatives as well as diverse and dynamic cultural programs. Directed to all members of the local community ».. He emphasized that the adaptability and flexibility that we have shown during this time contributed to the development of the emirate’s cultural landscape, seeking to meet the needs and aspirations of our audience of different cultures.

On his part, Manuel Rabaté, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, said: “We are pleased to invite Didier Otinger, Assistant Director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art, to shed light on the relationship between the art of abstraction and the art of calligraphy, that is, these two visual languages ​​and the close relationship between them. Louvre Abu Dhabi offers its visitors the opportunity to discover this common language through graphic drawings, signs and calligraphy .. This exhibition sees the light as a result of the second cooperation with the Pompidou Center, which offers visitors to the museum works for the first time in Abu Dhabi and in the region, including works by C. Twombly, Lee Yovan, and Vasily Kandinsky, Henri Michaux, Juan Miro, Christian Dutermont, Jean Dubuffet, André Mason, and Nasser Al Salem .. This exhibition is the best evidence of our close partnerships with a large group of artistic and cultural institutions, the mutual trust between us, and our interest in providing rich experiences to our visitors .. We have embarked on Our doors again to welcome visitors in safety, to contemplate the art of abstraction and the sources from which artists drew inspiration.

Didier Otinger, assistant director at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in charge of cultural programs, and curator of the exhibition, said: “The project that I worked on with Louvre Abu Dhabi embodies intercultural dialogues and exchanges .. It sheds light on the dialogues between places and times embodied by the concept of the World Museum. And the dialogues between pictures and letters that are reflected in the fascination of painters with the art of calligraphy and vice versa, and the dialogues over time between the artists of the East on the one hand and the West on the other hand, and what we see is evident in the use of one of the most prominent street art artists from New York of ancient Egyptian art, to witness that a global language transcends ages and places .

Dr. Thoraya Njeim, Director of Art Collections and Curators of the Museum and Scientific Research at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “With the opening of this exhibition, Louvre Abu Dhabi is launching its third cultural season focusing on exchanges between East and West, exploring the ways that characterized their creativity. If we follow the path of the emergence of the art of abstraction in the twentieth century, we will find that it is the result of abstract artists ’contemplation of the various signs, lines and figurative drawings from Eastern cultures .. And if we contemplate around us, we will find letters in various types of arts such as calligraphy and graffiti .. Asia and North Africa have taken a central position In this context … we find this dimension that takes on a spiritual character, if you will, in the literal movement that appeared among Arab artists, which played an important role in the development of contemporary abstraction.

She added: The exhibition aims to draw the encounter between East and West on one painting, highlighting what Western artists have acquired from artistic practices in calligraphy from cultures far removed from their own.

The exhibition includes four sections, the first of which focuses on “pictorial drawings”, which are symbolic images that represent words and ideas in ancient civilizations in Mesopotamia and Egypt, which served as a source of inspiration for abstract art artists.

As for the second section, it focuses on the “marks” that, in the history of writing, occupied the place of pictorial drawings, thus breaking the barrier between writing and pictures.

The third section of the exhibition, titled “Features,” shows how Western artists combined the energy of oriental calligraphy into their brushstrokes to create fluid lines.

The exhibition ends with a section entitled “Calligraphy”, which illustrates how artists around the world, from Brion Gissin to Henri Micho, Shaker Hassan Al-Saeed and Suleiman Mansour, have resorted to the art of calligraphy in their work.