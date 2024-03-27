The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum received more than one million two hundred thousand visitors during the year 2023, thanks to a series of important steps that included organizing a group of distinguished exhibitions, which strengthened the museum’s permanent collection, an increase in the number of visits to the Children’s Museum at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and unprecedented interaction with educational programs. in the museum.

International visitors represent 72% of the total number of visitors, and the majority of visitors came from major growing markets such as Russia, India, France, the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, and the United Kingdom, while the remaining 28% were, Residents of the United Arab Emirates.

During the past year, the museum also received more than 500 official visits from prominent figures, including many heads of state, ministers, ambassadors, international artists, and a number of well-known celebrities around the world.

As of March 19, 2024, the museum has achieved a major achievement, as the number of visitors has exceeded 5 million visitors since the museum’s grand opening, which strengthens its position as a cultural beacon with an unprecedented level of excellence and prominent global status.

Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Louvre Abu Dhabi was established as part of our duty to provide exceptional cultural institutions and experiences to all residents and visitors in the emirate.”

He added, “We are proud to see the impact this museum has made during its six years, with visitor numbers constantly increasing, reflecting the strength of its collection, special exhibitions, and community programs.”

For his part, Manuel Rabate, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “It is a wonderful and inspiring feeling to witness this remarkable growth in the number of visits, as this demonstrates the pivotal role played by the Louvre Abu Dhabi in highlighting the rich and diverse cultural scene in Abu Dhabi, as the museum integrates It combines the power of joint cooperation and intercultural dialogue to provide its visitors with a distinct insight into the diversity of civilizations and artistic traditions.”

He added that the great interest shown by visitors to the museum, which was reflected in the total number of visitors, in addition to our unique style of telling stories, reflects our commitment to achieving excellence in the global cultural scene.”

During the year 2023, Louvre Abu Dhabi opened five exceptional exhibitions: “Bollywood’s Top Stars: The World of Indian Cinema,” “Letters of Light,” “Cartier: Islamic Art and the Sources of Modernity,” and “Adventures Across the Universe,” which was held at the Children’s Museum. And the “Art of Now 2023” exhibition, which was held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the exhibitions it organized, the museum sought to expand its collection through acquisitions and loaned artworks, through which it obtained a group of distinctive pieces that contributed to enriching and diversifying the artworks displayed therein.

Among the most prominent pieces acquired by the museum are two paintings by Picasso: “Woman with a Mandolin, 1911, and Portrait of a Seated Woman, 1923,” and “Dolls” by Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1770), in addition to four sculptures from the National Museum of the Palaces of Versailles and Trianon bearing the name “ Four parts of the world.

In addition, and in the context of celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the distinguished diplomatic relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Malta, the museum announced the reception of two distinct pieces called the “Malta-Sebi Monuments”, which it obtained on loan from the National Museum of Antiquities in Valletta and the Louvre Museum. .

The Children's Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi, which is considered a center that stimulates creativity in young minds, also witnessed great activity during the year 2023. It witnessed the attendance of more than 231,493 visitors to the two exhibitions that were held there, namely: “Adventures Across the Universe” and “My Feelings, a New Adventure in the World of Art.”

The museum's lively courtyards served as a dynamic educational space that fostered a love of arts and culture in the hearts of young visitors.

During 2023, the museum welcomed more than 45,000 students and teachers through a range of school and university programmes, achieving an impressive 75% increase compared to 2022.

Special initiatives organized by the Museum, such as the “Museum Program for Schools” and the “Museum Program for Universities”, provided students with an exceptional learning experience and encouraged them to explore the Museum and draw inspiration from its permanent collection, as well as its core values, to create their own artistic contributions.

The museum implemented 31 cultural programs, which included many dialogue sessions, performances, film festivals, and celebrations held on the occasion of some special days, in addition to communicating with the masses.