Louvre Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille, has announced the jury members for the fourth edition of the annual exhibition “Art of Now 2024” and the upcoming Richard Mille Art Prize. The annual exhibition “Art of Now 2024” empowers local and regional artists by providing them with a unique platform through which they can showcase their work and expand their creative horizons, as participation in this year’s edition will expand to include works by artists from North Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Judgement comity

The jury overseeing this year’s edition brings together distinguished members from diverse cultural backgrounds, each of whom will have a distinct vision for the selection process. The jury includes His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the UAE Unlimited platform, and a major art collector and patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum and the Sharjah Art Foundation.

Dr. Guillem André, Director of Collections, Curatorial and Scientific Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, is a museum specialist, expert archaeologist and art historian whose duties include building the museum’s collection to the highest quality, showcasing works by local and regional contemporary artists in the galleries, and promoting cultural exchange and celebrating artistic diversity.

The committee will also welcome new members: Simon Njami, an independent curator, lecturer, art critic, and novelist who has curated numerous international exhibitions showcasing contemporary African and non-Western artists; Nujoom Alghanem, an award-winning Emirati poet, artist, and filmmaker; and Maya Allison, Executive Director of the Art Gallery and Chief Curator at NYU Abu Dhabi.

The selected artists will create sculptures or audio-visual installations that address all audiences and address questions of today and the near future. The artworks produced will be displayed at the museum from September 20 to December 15, 2024.

Open invitation

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, praised the ongoing partnership with Richard Mille for the fourth year, which will see the holding of a special edition featuring an esteemed international jury. He added that this collaboration enables the museum to constantly innovate and present new creative themes, such as “Horizons”, and invite artists to participate in interpreting the concept of openness and translating it into visual art forms.

“For the first time, our open call has been extended to North Africa, confirming our commitment to expanding our reach to new geographies,” Rabate noted. “We are delighted to produce and exhibit artworks by five artists shortlisted for the competition. This initiative reaffirms our commitment to enriching the region’s cultural ecosystem and to fulfilling our mission of highlighting different cultures from around the world.”

Creative works

This year’s edition of the exhibition will feature artworks from a diverse group of talents residing in the UAE, the GCC, North Africa and other regions. The works of five distinguished artists from the UAE, Tunisia and Egypt have been nominated among 230 participants to be displayed at the “Art of Now 2024” exhibition, with each artist’s work embodying a distinct artistic vision and practice.

French-Tunisian artist Feriel Dolan Zouari uses a range of installations, sculptures and textiles to explore the harmony between the natural and artificial worlds.

As for the Emirati artist Lamia Gargash, her works focus on the essence of inhabited and abandoned spaces, and delve into cultural heritage in the midst of rapid development, and also highlight the beauty of human impact and the value of simplicity, while the Egyptian artist Moataz Nasr El-Din explores the concept of identity and belonging.