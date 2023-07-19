Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Tomorrow, the activities of the interactive exhibition for children, “Adventures across the Universe”, organized by the Louvre Museum, in partnership with the Mubadala Investment Company, and in cooperation with the Emirates Space Agency and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, will start tomorrow, and it will continue until June 2025.

This interactive exhibition presents knowledge-filled shows for its young visitors and enhances their creative skills to become space explorers just like Emirati astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi. In this exhibition, children will have the opportunity to explore the wonders of the universe by moving between different interactive areas spread across the three floors of the Children’s Museum. Under the supervision of the two beloved characters “Mansour” and “Shamma”, children will embark on an educational tour throughout the digital exhibition, where they will have the opportunity to learn more about This art with the help of their childhood heroes. The exhibition will be held over three floors, “The Children’s Museum”, and will inform them about how to contemplate the sky, planets and zodiac signs from Earth, in addition to practicing astronautics in a spacecraft and exploring Mars.

25 artworks

Through a step-by-step exploration of the depths of space, the exhibition will address questions such as: “Why have humans always been fascinated by the universe?” And “How has the sky been a source of inspiration that stimulates and arouses human imagination throughout the ages?” This exhibition reflects the story of Louvre Abu Dhabi as a global museum. This exhibition will include 25 artworks from different cultures and civilizations, such as the Astrolabe from the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Sokol Space Suit from the Emirates Space Agency, and the Murchison Meteorite. One of the largest lunar meteorites ever found from the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

It is noteworthy that the Louvre Abu Dhabi had obtained, with the support of the Foundation of Museums France, a collection of outstanding artworks on loan from the French National Library, the Museum of Decorative Arts, the Louvre Museum, the Musée d’Orsay, the Musée du Branly – Jacques Chirac, the National Museum of Asian Arts (Guime) and the Pompidou Center. The museum has also obtained a collection of artworks loaned from partner Emirati institutions such as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi “Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi”, the Emirates Space Agency, and the Sharjah Museums Authority “Sharjah Maritime Museum”.

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The cooperation between us and the Louvre Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to inspiring the next generation, with its limitless possibilities for space exploration.” He added, “Over the years, our space travels have become an embodiment of human ambition and creativity, in addition to our relentless pursuit of knowledge,” noting that this exhibition represents, by linking space exploration with art and history, a unique platform to spark the passion and inspiration of young people and raise the ceiling of their dreams.

He expressed his hope that this exhibition will be a source of inspiration and education for the next generation of Emirati astronomers, engineers and astronauts, who will continue to enrich the proud history of the UAE in the field of space exploration.

Stimulate creativity

For his part, Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to launch the activities of the ‘Adventures Through the Universe’ exhibition, which is the inaugural exhibition of the cultural season at Louvre Abu Dhabi. This exhibition embodies our firm commitment to encouraging continuous learning and providing diverse and innovative experiences for our visitors of all ages and different groups. and disciplines, as all our efforts focus on supporting our visitors and our community, and therefore we are proud to present this wonderful journey at the Children’s Museum and invite all our young visitors to explore the wonders of space and search for inspiration.”

In turn, Ugo Bertone, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Communication and Cultural Participation, said: “The Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi is an educational platform aimed at stimulating creativity and enhancing children’s passion, curiosity and learning.” He added: «We are pleased to hold this distinguished exhibition, which gives the minds of our young visitors an opportunity to explore, imagine and understand the world around them by contemplating works of art and participating in interactive experiences. Through this exhibition, we build bridges of communication between the museum, the history of art and science, and the vision of the United Arab Emirates. in space exploration.”

For his part, Amine Kharkhach, Director of Interpretation and Creative Contents at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “By using immersive designs and gamification in our curriculum, we provide a highly interactive experience that allows our young visitors to explore artworks and learn about space and the universe in an unprecedented way.”