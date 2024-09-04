Lamia Al-Siddiq (Abu Dhabi)

Louvre Abu Dhabi, located on Saadiyat Island in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is a narrator of the world’s civilizations. Its value, symbolism and collections embody the UAE’s approach to establishing the values ​​of human coexistence and cultural communication between all nations. The museum presents a historical narrative that takes its visitors on an unforgettable journey through time, from one era to another, and inspires them with the noble values ​​and knowledge that unite human civilizations throughout the ages.

Read also: New artistic masterpieces at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi location:

Located on the Arabian Gulf, on Saadiyat Island in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first international museum of its kind in the Arab world. The Louvre Museum extends over an area of ​​approximately 24,000 square meters.

The museum includes 23 permanent exhibition halls that present artistic masterpieces that tell stories from the different historical eras that humanity has gone through, up to the present time, in 12 different series.

The group of buildings that form the entire museum are connected to each other via a promenade overlooking the seafront on all sides, in addition to a dome that adds distinction and uniqueness to the museum’s design.

Opened in 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a cultural landmark of unprecedented global significance and distinction. A gateway to cultural dialogue, Louvre Abu Dhabi is one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent tourist and heritage landmarks.

Tour of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum:

On an enjoyable journey, you will discover the hidden secrets hidden among the stars of the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome and its unique collections, where the visitor to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum will see rare collections that shed light on ancient empires, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, religions, and trade routes such as the Silk Road and pottery, and what existed regarding communication between the East and the West through land and sea, during mutual journeys, in addition to the uses of engineering, mapping, language, and lifestyles in general.

Louvre Abu Dhabi houses a permanent collection of artworks from around the world, including artworks and artifacts from different cultures and civilizations, such as ancient Egyptian statues, Islamic manuscripts, European artworks, and many others. The collection is arranged across traditional time and geographic boundaries, enhancing the idea of ​​communication between cultures. The museum also holds temporary exhibitions and hosts various cultural and artistic events.

Notable artworks:

Louvre Abu Dhabi houses notable works of art, the best examples of which are the statue of the Princess of Bactria, dating back to around 2000 BC, a 3000-year-old Middle Eastern gold bracelet in the shape of a lion’s head, and an 1878 painting by Osman Hamdi Bey titled A Young Prince Studying.

Other important works include Paul Gauguin’s masterpiece “Two Boys Wrestling,” René Magritte’s “The Submissive Reader,” Picasso’s 1928 “Portrait of a Woman,” nine oils on canvas by contemporary artist Cy Twombly, and the oldest known photograph of a veiled woman.

Adventures at Louvre Abu Dhabi:

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, a children’s art exhibition gives young ones the opportunity to explore the universe, fulfill their dreams, and embark on an educational adventure, through a range of displays, interactive artworks, and masterpieces displayed in the museum’s permanent galleries, which include prominent works by Picasso, da Vinci, Renoir, Rembrandt, and others.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Collection:

Louvre Abu Dhabi features a collection of new and distinctive artworks on loan to the museum, many of which are being displayed for the first time in the region, in addition to recent acquisitions. Among the most notable acquisitions are: – A brass candlestick inlaid with gold and silver from Iraq-Mosul, dating back to around 1275, a magnificent example of medieval Islamic metalwork. This exquisite piece demonstrates the exquisite craftsmanship and intricate aesthetic elements that characterised that period of luxury and cultural wealth.

Read also: “Louvre Abu Dhabi”: An educational and knowledge platform

The Louvre Abu Dhabi also houses a distinguished collection of artifacts representing different cultures and civilizations from all over the world.

Miniature Sphinx:A small Egyptian statue of the Sphinx, symbolizing power and wisdom in ancient Egyptian civilization.

These collections reflect great cultural diversity and highlight the common links between cultures, which is what Louvre Abu Dhabi seeks to promote through its exhibits.

Architectural masterpiece:

Designed by world-renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, the Louvre Abu Dhabi draws inspiration from Arab architecture and Emirati traditions. This exceptional architectural edifice is a testament to the UAE’s visionary vision and global achievements. It is also a testament to the flourishing cultural and artistic ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by Arabic architecture, the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s dome is an intricate structure made up of 7,850 stars, repeated in various sizes and angles in eight different layers.

It is a huge silver dome that appears to float above the entire museum city. Although it appears lightweight, the dome weighs about 7,500 tons.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is located 40 metres above sea level, and the dome rises 36 metres above the ground. It weighs about 7,500 tonnes and consists of 7,850 stars, repeated in different sizes and angles in eight different layers, four of which are covered in stainless steel on the outside, and four other layers are covered in aluminium on the inside. When the sun passes over them, its rays stream through the dome’s stars to create an inspiring effect inside the museum known as the “Rain of Light”, inspired by nature and the palm trees in Abu Dhabi, as their leaves catch the bright sunlight from above, casting spots of light onto the ground of the museum.

Facts and information:

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is like a miniature city surrounded by water, accessible by land or sea. Visitors can explore 55 separate buildings in an experience similar to that of wandering through the narrow streets of an Arab city, 23 of which house exhibition halls, all inspired by the low-lying houses of the local area.

This miniature city is home to several areas dedicated to activities such as kayaking, film screenings, events and lectures, as well as enjoying food, meditation and conversation. The museum’s serene environment inspires visitors to enjoy the ever-changing relationship between sun, sea, art and architecture.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the result of a governmental agreement between the United Arab Emirates and France. The museum has hosted a number of important exhibitions, such as “Cartier: Islamic Art and the Sources of Modernity” and “From Kalila and Dimna to La Fontaine: A Journey Through Tales and Wisdom” among others.

Global message:

The Louvre Abu Dhabi embodies the many cultural achievements of the UAE and plays a key role in transforming the Saadiyat Cultural District into a distinct destination for cultural tourism in the region.

Louvre Abu Dhabi aims to be a hub for cultural and knowledge exchange, and to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding between peoples. By presenting a global vision of art and history, the museum seeks to highlight the commonalities between different civilizations, making it a symbol of coexistence and peace.

The UAE’s distinguished location supports and inspires the establishment of these international museums that bring together the history of the world under one roof, as they are located in the middle between East and West, North and South.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has established itself as one of the world’s most important cultural institutions. With its distinctive design, unique and diverse collections, and message of cultural understanding, Louvre Abu Dhabi is an indispensable destination for art and culture lovers from all over the world, and a monument that promotes dialogue between civilizations.