Lourdes Sacin He narrated on his social networks that he was going through a very difficult time. And her physical and mental health was shattered after various users on social networks attacked her after a condom brand used her image without her authorization. What did the journalist say? Find out in this note.

What did Lourdes Sacín say about the condom company that used her image?

Lourdes Sacín said she felt very affected and violated by the sexist content that the condom company Piel disseminated publicly after using her image for an advertising campaign without requesting her permission. The journalist stated that this threatened her peace of mind and state of health. Likewise, she revealed that she sent them a notarized letter and two days later they just removed the video.

“I came with paralysis on my face, but because a condom brand used my image without my authorization for its advertising, comments began to rain down on me as if I were just anyone,” Lourdes Sacín told Trome.

But not only that, Sacín pointed out that at times he cannot move his limbs normally due to the stress he has been going through.

“I come with treatment for depression and anxiety, for things that have happened to me before, and that they show images from nine years ago again has affected me a lot. My paralysis has worsened, at times I cannot move my arms”, he said.

Why did Lourdes Sacín denounce the condom brand?

The communicator explained that the brand Fur, which sells condoms, used his image for one of its advertising videos. This material is related to a song that went viral on TikTok, in which his ex-partner Andy V comes out dancing.

“When the authorities do not do justice, others come feeling that impunity to continue trampling on your rights. This has to stop (…). Disappointment is not enough, because I have been fighting for years against a system and a society that made me feel bad about myself same, which led me to ask for professional help to get out of a severe depression (…). Piel condoms come with their denigrating advertising about me to remind me that we live in a society of impunity, where everyone runs over you (… ) I was exposed to machismo, sexism and humiliation. I’m not for those things,” she wrote.

What did Lourdes Sacín do after leaving TV?

In 2022, Lourdes Sacin He worked on a digital program called ‘Sin Cadenas’, with a similar theme to Andrea Llosa’s show, ‘No More’. In addition to this, she is usually very active on her social networks, where she compares her daily life.