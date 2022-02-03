Lourdes Sacin reappears in the local show business and has harsh comments about the Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba. A short time ago, the aforementioned couple ended their relationship and, days later, both decided to publicly present their current partners, astonishing viewers since Melissa and “Gato” have a minor daughter in common.

“I find it fatal, everything happened very quickly. The girl left her home, where she had her father and her mother and, suddenly, each one with her partner, leaving hand in hand. Melissa with Anthony, and on the other hand, the other girl with her little daughter. They haven’t even been together for three months, how are you going to introduce your children to your partner on duty?” Lourdes said indignantly.

Likewise, the journalist advised that, if both have little time with their daughter, they should take advantage of it clearly, not involving their new partners with whom they have been for a short time.

“If there are few days that they share with their daughter, since they have half and half, those days should be exclusively for their daughter. Why share the moment that the Cat has with his daughter? Why share it with the other girl? He should have the time and space exclusive to him. The same Melissa, if he is only going to spend three days a week with his daughter, let him really share them. He does not have to be sharing with his new partner, ”he expressed for El Popular.

Lourdes Sacín refers to the new partner of Rodrigo Cuba

At the beginning of January, Lourdes Sacín was also encouraged to comment on Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Ventiro after images of the couple were released. However, this time, the feedback was positive.

Lourdes Sacín confessed that, at first, the new romance seemed rushed, because “he had just divorced.” However, she indicated that now, “taking a good look at them, they look cute, as if they had both been shot, and how nice that the ‘Gato’ continues his life after what he had to live (….) I hope everything go well and go easy. Blessings to both of you”, were the words of the show host.