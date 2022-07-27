The remembered journalist Lourdes Sacin has expressed his opinion on the filing of Rodrigo Cuba’s complaint against Melissa Paredes, in which he accuses her of extortion and blackmail. Given this, the communicator expressed that the worst thing that can happen to a mother is being away from her children, so Paredes should not be happy about this judge’s decision.

Lourdes Sacín has not hesitated to take a position on the Melissa Predes case. Photo: Instagram/Lourdes Sacin

As is known, Sacín is recovering from an episode that was detrimental to his health, since he suffered from facial paralysis. This is not an impediment for her to follow the latest events in local entertainment, and in the specific case of Melissa, she believes that she does not have everything to gain, due to the estrangement of her daughter.

“I am very sorry for your case”

“As long as she continues to be prevented from seeing her daughter, I don’t think she’s here to celebrate. It just seems that she does not have to defend herself against Rodrigo Cuba’s complaint or complaint, but it does not mean that everything is in her favor, ”said Sacín, adding that he is concerned about the minor’s situation. “As a mother, the worst thing that can happen to you is that the authorities forbid you to get close to your daughter. Just imagining the sadness of the little girl without seeing her father or mother makes me very sad, ”she declared.

Melissa celebrates filing complaint

Melissa Paredes will not have to pay civil compensation to Rodrigo Cuba after the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office. Photo: composition LR/Jazmin Ceras

The model and actress Melissa Paredes did not hesitate to tell her joy to her followers on social networks after the extortion complaint by her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba did not proceed. “Once again my innocence is proven in all this defamation. The Superior Prosecutor’s Office definitively files the complaint against me, ”she wrote in a statement released on her personal Instagram account.

The complaint for aggravated defamation, in which Rodrigo Cuba requests a civil compensation of 200,000 soles, in addition to two years and four months in prison, would also have no effect.