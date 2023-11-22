Lordes Sacín, a journalist who a few years ago worked at ‘Reporte Semanal’, published a complaint on her social networks against a well-known brand of condoms. According to the ex-partner of Andy V, this company used his image without consent for an advertising video on social platforms. She was outraged and stated that this harms her due to her current state of health. The press woman explained what happened to her followers.

Why did Lourdes Sacín denounce the condom brand?

The communicator explained that the brand Fur, which sells condoms, used his image for one of its advertising videos. This material is related to a song that went viral on TikTok, in which his ex-partner Andy V comes out dancing.

However, she assured that she felt violated by the sexist content that this company disseminated publicly and that this threatens her peace of mind and state of health. Likewise, she revealed that she sent a notarized letter and two days later they just removed the video.

“When the authorities do not do justice, others come, feeling that impunity, to continue trampling on your rights. This has to stop (…) Disappointment is not enough, because I have been fighting for years against a system and a society that made me feel bad about myself, which led me to ask for professional help to get out of a severe depression (…) Piel condoms come with their denigrating advertising about me to remind me that we live in a society of impunity, where everyone runs over you (…) I was exposed to machismo, sexism and humiliation. I’m not for those things“, wrote.

Does Lourdes Sacín have health problems?

The journalist, who entered the world of showbiz when Andy V was her partner, now she lives a life away from the screens and, in her video in which she denounces the aforementioned brand, she alleges that this situation does not help her recovery from facial paralysis that she previously had.

“I’m trying to recover from a paralysis that, as you can see, I still lack and they come with that. I feel bad that a large company seeks to profit from me (its image). I live a very quiet life, I hardly go out. I haven’t even received an apology, it seems terrible to me“he added in his statement.

What did Lourdes Sacín do after leaving TV?

At the beginning of 2022, Lourdes Sacin She was the presenter of a digital program called ‘Sin Cadenas’, with a theme similar to Andrea Llosa’s space, ‘No more’. This proposal was broadcast on the NtvPerú signal. In addition, she shared her day-to-day life on her social networks, where she also made it known that she had a health problem: she had facial paralysis.



