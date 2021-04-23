Lourdes Leon is famous even before she was born. Since her mother, the singer Madonna, announced her pregnancy in 1996, she has been portrayed, watched and persecuted, but not of her own choosing. Up to now. At 24, Leon has decided to step up and show himself publicly. Just three months ago it started your Instagram profile. But it has also become a star in the world of fashion and beauty, one of those new faces but with a trace of pedigree that attracts brands so much.

Since his adolescence Leon has been linked to the world of art; In fact, at just 13 years old, her mother appointed her nothing less than the creative director of a clothing line called Material Girl and aimed at an audience as adolescent as her. But now that girl is a woman, a dancer with superior training, who takes her own steps in that world that wanted her so much. In December 2019, she did a performance for the Spanish brand Desigual in Miami. Since last February, he has been the new face of Marc Jacobs campaigns. He also continues to collaborate with Stella McCartney, a friend of the family and for whom he took his first step in the world of fashion in 2016. Now he follows that trail and has starred in, choreographed and co-directed an ad for Adidas with McCartney. In fact, Stella herself has been one of the greatest supporters of the young woman since her inception. “She is independent, inspiring and a free and young spirit. Despite being born under the spotlight, he has always kept his feet on the ground ”, he already told in 2016 on his Instagram account about a then very young Leon.

Now, the oldest of Madonna’s six children has starred in her first big interview, which she has granted to the magazine Vanity fair. In it he tells how he grew up in New York and there he studied at an institute specialized in performing and visual arts. In fact, when she was only three years old, she started teaching ballet classes. “My mother tried very hard because she saw that there was potential,” she says about who she considers her greatest support. In fact, the singer herself went so far as to say that she believes her daughter is “more talented” than herself.

It was in that institute where he took his first steps in the world and began to rub shoulders, without knowing it, with stars. There he met actors like Ansel Elgort (Under the same star), who he says was “a lousy dj” or to the promising young Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name, Little women). “My first boyfriend,” she remembers. For four years she has had a serious relationship with Jonathan Puglia.

After passing through Manhattan, Leon went to study in Michigan for four years, and then completed his studies at a dance institution, a competitive conservatory also in New York, where he faced an average of “10 hours of study a day.” “You think your body is not capable of doing something until it has to,” he says. Although dance is his life and his passion, and he recognizes that “the times of the covid are very difficult to be a dancer”, he would also like to act and in fact one of his dreams is to play Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Leon was born from a relationship between Madonna and her personal trainer, the Cuban Carlos León, hence the young woman defines herself as “a Latina from Manhattan”, even though she now lives in Los Angeles. He tells that five years ago he made a trip to Cuba and that there he met many relatives. “I look like my grandmother, and my whole family was crazy, grabbing my face,” he says. Something that made him want to spend more time in his father’s homeland.

Leon or Lola, as she likes to be called, is a normal girl. She confesses to being religious (“praying is very helpful to me”) and reflects on how her generation has affected from the covid to the presidency of Donald Trump: “I think I don’t have a single friend who does not suffer from depression or anxiety” . Great reader, (she is with three books at the same time, she recognizes) she also watches television programs such as Jersey Shore or the reality show about rich women Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I don’t think it’s a horrible thing for women. Even though they are screaming, I love it, it relaxes my brain. ” Of course you would like to get your driver’s license. You have time for all that and more.