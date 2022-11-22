Lourdes León (Los Angeles, 26 years old) has given an interview to the American media The Cut in which she has opened up about what it means to be the daughter of Madonna, one of the most iconic and influential women in the history of music. «I want to feel that I deserve things and that they have been given to me. Of course there is undoubtedly a privilege in my life, I would be stupid not to recognize it. Babies of nepotism are normally something horrible, but my mother and father made an effort for me to be much smarter than all that,” says Lola, as the eldest daughter of the artist and Cuban dancer Carlos likes to be called. Lion.

Lola, who has just released her first album titled Go, She boasts in the interview of sharing a rental apartment with another friend in New York and getting around the city by subway. The fortune of her mother amounts, according to the latest data from Forbes, to 575 million dollars, of which 80 would be invested in real estate around the world and 100 million in works of art. Even with this family fortune, or thanks to it, Lola assures in the interview that she has always wanted to do things her own way, also when she worked as a model, and not take advantage of the family context, although in any way she admits living in a situation of privilege.

Lola’s words come just the week in which a controversy related to the babies of nepotism – a term used to define the children of great stars in the world of entertainment who start with an advantage due to the fame of their parents – has occupied the social media attention.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis spoke a few days ago in an interview with the US version of the magazine her: “The Internet seems to care a lot about that kind of thing. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or about how you got there, but I can say outright that nothing is going to get you a role except being the right one for that role”, said the actress, who has participated in a dozen films in the last seven years. “The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who cast you. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still have it in the door. There is a lot of work that comes behind that. I find it strange to reduce someone to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make sense. If someone’s mother or father is a doctor and then the child becomes a doctor, no one is going to say: ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your father is a doctor,’ he continued, ignoring the privileges his last name and connections grant him. , which placed her several squares ahead at the start.

Faced with these statements, Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian model who has become one of the most in-demand faces in fashion in recent years, responded by saying: “I just want to share a thought here because I can do it,” the model wrote on her account, in which he accumulates 1.3 million followers, “I came across an interview with one of the ‘nepo baby’, whatever they call him. Basically privileged daughters/sons/cousins/nephews or whatever of some kind of celebrity. Let me tell you something”, continued the Italian.

“Yes, I understand all that ‘I’m here and I work hard to achieve it’, but I would really love to see if you had lasted the first five years of my career,” continued the model, who began working at 14 years old. “Not just being rejected, because I know you have experience with that and surely you can tell me your sad story about it (although in the end you can always go cry on your father’s sofa in the Malibu villa). But, not being able to pay for your flight back home with your family? Waiting hours to do a test / casting and see a ‘nepo baby’ pass by, from the warm seat of her Mercedes with her driver and her friend / assistant / agent taking care of her mental health? You have no fucking idea how hard you have to fight to get people to respect you. It takes years. What you get for free the first day”, added the model.

“I have many nepo-friends that I respect, but I can’t bear to hear you compare yourself to me. I wasn’t born on a comfortable, sexy pillow with a view. I know it’s not your fault, but please appreciate and acknowledge where you come from.”