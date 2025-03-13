Maintain correct and balanced food and perform physical exercise regularly are “Decisive barriers and the best shields to prevent and stop osteoporosis and maintain good bone health“, As indicated by the nutritionist of the Quirónsalud Córdoba Hospital Lourdes de la Bastida.

In depth

In the opinion of this specialist, this is key, then, as reported by the Quirónsalud Córdoba hospital in a note, “one from Every three women and one in five men over 50 years old will suffer a fracture in your life caused by this disease, but This figure can decrease if we modify our lifestyle to strengthen bones“

Lourdes de la Bastida has explained that osteoporosis is A disease characterized by decreased bone resistance that predisposes a person to an increased risk of fracture, causing 8.9 million fractures per year in the world. The density and quantity of the bone has its maximum expression (bone mass peak) between the ages of 20 and 30 and is reduced as the years advance. In addition, unless there are fractures, nor there are hardly any symptoms that the person can perceive for their detection.

There are different stages of life, such as growth and development in children, menopause and advanced age, which deserve special attention to ensure Nutrient intake and thus reduce the risk of other health problems, such as osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes, Among others, as the nutritionist pointed out.

In this regard, he recalled that there are numerous risk factors that affect osteoporosis, such as having inappropriate body weight, both by excess, by default, the deficit intake of minerals to reinforce the bone, such as calcium, phosphorus or magnesium, and little vitamin D, which helps absorb minerals and deposit them in the bone. It is important to “emphasize that it is essential to perform physical exercise regularly and avoid sedentary lifestyle to strengthen the muscles and thus achieve proper bone health“He said.

More details

Lourdes de la Bastida has stressed that the current nutritional recommendations for the prevention of osteoporosis focus on a rich diet In fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, fish, unprocessed meats, eggs, and olive oil Virgin as the main source of fat for cooking.

Specifically, it would be necessary to consume between two and three dairy a day, prioritizing the entire dairy products, to avoid loss of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals present in the fatty fat itself. Thus, the consumption of dairy products, particularly fermented dairy products, such as yogurts, is associated with a lower risk of hip fracture, “since more and more studies They establish that the composition and function of the intestinal microbiota plays a relevant role in bone and mineral homeostasis“

In the event that the consumption of dairy or derivatives (yogurts or cheeses) is not possible, other food alternatives should be valued to provide nutrients that contain this type of food, such as proteins, minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium, and other vitamins, such as vitamin D. For example, nuts, such as almonds or hazelnuts, and seeds, such as sesame, give us these nutrients, and the consumption of eggs and blue fish will provide us with vitamin D.

Lourdes de la Bastida has insisted that greater consumption of extra virgin olive oil as the main fat It is associated with a lower risk of fractures related to osteoporosis in the middle -aged and old population that performs a Mediterranean diet pattern.

To take into account

Also You have to take into account that there are certain hormonal deregulations, inflammatory diseases (crohn, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis), digestive problems, such as Microbiota alterationsthat will influence the evolution of bone health.

It is important to remember that the consumption of tobacco and alcohol in a regular basis are also risk factors for osteoporosis. In case of presenting a relevant nutritional deficit in this pathology, as a lack of calcium vitamin, supplementation could be assessed, “whenever she is supervised and indicated by your doctor“

Lourdes de la Bastida has insisted that leading a healthy lifestyle will help to have good bone health and the sooner you take into account as part of the treatment “better will be its evolution.” Make an adequate feed pattern “It has a fundamental role in osteoporosis and, therefore, if done correctly, we could prevent various complications, such as fractures associated with this disease“