It cannot be said that he was lucky in these first two months of the season. Julian Alaphilippe had shown his world champion jersey up to the Tirreno-Adriatico, and he remembered above all for that spectacular fall (fortunately without consequences) at the Strade Bianche, due to a violent gust of wind. Then the Frenchman from Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl had to skip everything, from Milan-Sanremo to the Flemish semiclassics up to the Tour of Flanders: bronchitis knocked him out like many, too many of his team and group mates. LouLou returned to racing in the Tour of the Basque Country, now Itzulia Basque Country, and immediately left his mark after the inaugural time trial. He did not win since the World Cup in Leuven, September 26, 2021.