Second stage in Viana: Evenepoel impressive in the final to launch the world champion, to his first victory of the season. The Slovenian Roglic is always the leader
It cannot be said that he was lucky in these first two months of the season. Julian Alaphilippe had shown his world champion jersey up to the Tirreno-Adriatico, and he remembered above all for that spectacular fall (fortunately without consequences) at the Strade Bianche, due to a violent gust of wind. Then the Frenchman from Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl had to skip everything, from Milan-Sanremo to the Flemish semiclassics up to the Tour of Flanders: bronchitis knocked him out like many, too many of his team and group mates. LouLou returned to racing in the Tour of the Basque Country, now Itzulia Basque Country, and immediately left his mark after the inaugural time trial. He did not win since the World Cup in Leuven, September 26, 2021.
Snow
–
Second stage with finish line in Viana, arrival with the sun but snowy passage around Lizarraga at over 1000 meters of altitude. In the sprint Remco Evenepoel makes himself available to Alaphilippe, who drives him perfectly enough to put the Frenchman in a position not to make a mistake. And Alaphilippe is not wrong: first victory of the season in front of compatriot Doubey and Belgian Hermans, Alessandro Covi 11th best Italian. In the standings, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) keeps the leader’s jersey with 5 ”on Evenepoel; Vendrame 26th at 33 ”first Italian. Wednesday third stage, Llodio-Amurrio, km 181, with 3300 meters of altitude and 5 Gpm.
April 5 – 6pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#LouLou #missing #Alaphilippes #magic #Tour #Basque #Country
Leave a Reply