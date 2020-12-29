Despite international mobilization, Loujain Al Hathloul, incarcerated since 2018, was sentenced Monday to five years and eight months in prison. Judged by an anti-terrorism court since November 25, the Saudi human rights activist was found guilty of “Various prohibited activities” like having been in contact with states “Hostile” to the kingdom and transmitted confidential information. His family denounces a judgment and lawsuits that are not based on any tangible evidence. For her sister, Lina Al Hathloul, “She is a humanitarian, an activist and a woman who simply wants a more just world”. Her only crime is to have participated with other Saudis in defending women’s rights, such as driving. She was arrested in May 2018, shortly before the driving ban was lifted. The specialized criminal court that tried it, created in 2008 for terrorism cases, is mainly used to convict political prisoners. At 31, Loujain Al Hathloul was sexually harassed and suffered multiple tortures during her two years in prison. The chair of the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls, Elizabeth Broderick, condemned his detention on December 10 “Under false accusations” and called for the release of “This activist who has greatly contributed to advancing women’s rights”. Paris also called for his “quick” release.