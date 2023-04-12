As he had been doing since April 2022, Connor Sturgeon got up early Monday morning to go to work at the Old National Bank. The office, located at 333 Main Street, is in the busy downtown area of ​​Louisville, one of the largest cities in Kentucky and the Midwest. Sturgeon, 25, arrived around 08:30, minutes before the office opened its doors to the public and when a meeting was taking place between the bankers of the institution that has operated in the region since the mid-19th century. But there was something different this Monday. The young banker, dressed in jeans, sneakers and a blue shirt, was armed with an AR-15, a powerful rifle that he bought legally a week before it killed five people, all of them co-workers. And he broadcast the horror live via Instagram.

Sturgeon’s name has been added to the infamous list of perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States. Yesterday’s was the fifteenth incident of 2023. The list swells day after day without things changing in the most armed country in the world. The banker was a white man, a common trait he shares with other public murderers. But his profile, according to what begins to emerge from the first investigations, is far from the portrait of other resentful young people who had a problematic fit into society. A bank manager has described the murderer as “extremely intelligent” who had never raised suspicions about his personality. A spokeswoman for the University of Alabama, the institution from which Sturgeon graduated, told CNN that he participated in a special academic program that resulted in him earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance in less time.

The Louisville killer legally bought his AR-15 rifle. Kentucky, although governed by a Democrat, has a Congress controlled by Republicans, who have made it easier to bear arms in the state. The two senators representing the state in Washington, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, are Republicans. The party has opposed passing legislation proposed by President Joe Biden to temporarily take guns away from mentally challenged individuals and tighten controls on the sale of rifles and pistols.

Sturgeon left a note to his relatives in which he anticipated the damage he was going to do. It was not the only notice. He had also sent text messages in which he admitted that he had suicidal thoughts. He opened fire around 0830. The police received the emergency call at 8:38. The first uniformed officers on the site arrived just three minutes later, according to a video made public on Tuesday afternoon. Those few seconds were enough for the shooter to kill Thomas Elliot (63); Jim Tutt (64); Josh Barrick (40) and Juliana Farmer (45). Nine people were also injured. Hours after the attack, a fifth victim died at the hospital: Deana Eckert (57).

The images that have been made public this Tuesday show the first patrol that arrives to respond to calls for help. In this one were Cory Galloway and Nickolas Wilt, who had graduated from the academy ten days before. The video shows Sturgeon being shot at, even before the cops got out of the car. Galloway takes a rifle from the trunk and asks Wilt to cover him. Both begin to climb the stairs towards where the shooter is sheltered.

A flurry of rounds from the AR-15 knocked Galloway down just up the steps, hitting him in the shoulder. The agent got up quickly and went back down the steps to take cover behind a concrete planter box. His vision was not optimal because the murderer was behind some tinted windows. The video shows his concern for Wilt, a rookie who was in charge of him. “The shooter has an open angle on the officer… We need to go up, but I don’t know where he is, the glass is blocking him,” says Galloway. At 8.44, the policeman shoots. “I think I hit him! He has fallen! ”, He announces on the radio. One of those bullets killed Sturgeon, who was left in the middle of a pool of blood and surrounded by thousands of shattered glass. Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and is recovering from surgery yesterday afternoon. His condition is critical but stable.

“We know it was a targeted attack. [Sturgeon] I knew those individuals, of course, because I worked there,” Louisville Acting Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Monday. The authorities have not revealed the motive that led the murderer to attack his place of employment, where he had worked for three consecutive summers from 2018 until he was hired full-time, according to a profile on the social network LinkedIn that has been deleted after the tragedy. On Monday there was speculation that Sturgeon was going to be fired and that the news would have provoked the response. This morning, that version was denied in a press conference by the mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg. “From what a bank executive has told me, that’s not accurate,” he told reporters following the case.

Sturgeon was an athlete during his time in high school. He played basketball and was a regular at the track at his high school, just outside of town. His ability made him sneak in 2015 among the finalists of the competitive National Merit Scholarship, a scholarship program for the best students nationwide. Gwinn-Villaroel has said the subject had no history with the police. A search warrant for his house was executed this morning, which could shed some light on how the last hours of preparation for the attack went.

