London (Reuters)

British media reported on Friday that Arsenal defender David Luiz will leave the English club at the end of this season.

Louise, 34, has been with Arsenal for two seasons after moving from his London rivals Chelsea, with whom he won the Premier League, the Champions League and two FA Cup titles, in addition to winning the Federation Cup with Arsenal last season.

Sky Sports and the BBC said the decision was made after a meeting between Louise, who suffers from a hamstring injury and has played 30 games in all competitions this season, and club officials on Friday.

The Daily Mail said an official announcement of the player’s departure will be made in July when his contract expires. Arsenal are ninth in the league with two games left, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.