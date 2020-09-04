The “Louise Michel“saved 165 people in the Mediterranean. This former French star, extremely fast, is financed by the artist Banksy. On board: castaways from sub-Saharan Africa and Libya. They were taken care of by two ships Too small and overloaded, the “Louise Michel” risked capsizing. “LThe weather was appalling, we put the boat to a halt for safety “, said Léa Reisner, nurse on board the “Louise Michel”.

For three long days, the NGO SeaWatch, which had taken over from the “Louise Michel”, was not allowed to dock in a port. The members of the crew denounce the lack of solidarity between the countries and point the finger at the attitude of the Maltese government. “JI will never forget. We had one dead and very weak people. Nobody answered our distress call, which is a strong message when we are at sea (…) It is non-assistance to anyone in danger of death “, accuses Léa Reisner.